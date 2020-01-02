Bruins fall to Blue Jackets in overtime 2-1

Boston lost in overtime or a shootout for the third time in four games.

Zdeno Chara pushes off Columbus' Boone Jenner in the first period.
Zdeno Chara pushes off Columbus' Boone Jenner in the first period. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP
January 2, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 52 seconds into overtime, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 Thursday night.

Sonny Milano also scored for the Blue Jackets, tying the game two minutes into the third period. Dubois won it by finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with Seth Jones.

David Pastrnak scored his 30th goal of the season for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 31 saves as the Bruins lost in overtime or a shootout for the third time in four games.

Columbus seemed to score in the first 17 seconds when Gustav Nyquist beat Rask, but the replay showed goaltender interference and the goal was waved off. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, who was fined $20,000 by the NHL for criticizing the officials after Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, held his temper.

It remained scoreless until Pastrnak scored five seconds into a man advantage — his NHL-leading 14th power-play goal of the season. Milano tied it when his centering pass bounced off Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk’s heel and past Rask.

HOT TORTS

Tortorella complained after the Chicago game that the referees allowed 1.1 seconds to run off the clock after a whistle; that may have cost Columbus a game-winning goal at the final horn, and it also contributed to starting goalie Joonas Korpisalo being injured in the shootout.

He was fined $20,000, with a “conditional fine” of $25,000 if he mouths off again within a year.

NOTES: The Bruins got some reinforcements with Ds Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug returning after missing three games; David Krejci missed one game. … Pastrnak is the fastest Bruin to 30 goals (42 games) since Cam Neely did it in 27 in 1993-94. … Zdeno Chara played in his fourth decade, one of 14 players in NHL history to do so. Sharks forwards Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau also played in their fourth decade Thursday night. … Columbus has registered a point in 12 straight games (8-0-4).

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host San Jose on Saturday night.

Bruins: Host Edmonton on Saturday night.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey Massachusetts
