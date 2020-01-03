Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy named coach for All-Star Game

He has the Bruins tied for the most points in the NHL this season with 59 and a record of 24-7-11.

Bruce Cassidy has guided the Bruins to a strong start to the season.
Bruce Cassidy has guided the Bruins to a strong start to the season. –Charles Krupa/AP File Photo
The NHL announced Friday that Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy would lead the Atlantic Division team at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.

Cassidy was selected alongside Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden, Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant, and St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube.The four coaches were picked because of their teams were in first place of their respective divisions following the conclusion of games on January 2.

It is a well-deserved honor for Cassidy, who has the Bruins tied for the most points in the NHL this season with 59 and a record of 24-7-11. Boston leads the league in goals against per game (2.40) while also ranking second in penalty kill percentage (85.4) and third in power play percentage (27.2).

Along with Cassidy, David Pastrnak and Tuukka Rask will also represent the Bruins during All-Star weekend from January 25-26.

