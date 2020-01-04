3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 4-1 loss to the Oilers

It's time for the Bruins to clean up the basics.

Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) and Edmonton Oilers' Caleb Jones (82) battle during the first period on an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston's Jake DeBrusk and Edmonton's Caleb Jones battle during the first period on an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Biz Durling
January 4, 2020

COMMENTARY

January is a notoriously cold and dreary time of year, and it’s been a tough start to 2020 for the Boston Bruins, as they’ve yet to replicate any production from an eventful 2019 calendar year.

While we’re only two games into the new year, the Bruins have fallen victim both times at home by an aggregate 6-2 margin, and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Although David Pastrnak came out of the gates early with a quick power-play goal to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the first period Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers dominated the remainder of the game, scoring four unanswered goals over the next two periods to give them the 4-1 victory.

Advertisement

Here’s what we learned in Boston’s 4-1 loss to Connor McDavid and company.

It’s time to clean up the basics.

Sloppy passes, botched mechanics, and frequent miscommunication in the neutral zone highlighted a head-scratching afternoon of mistakes.

One of those blunders came 7:41 into the second period when Edmonton native Jake DeBrusk whiffed on a pass in his defensive end. Oilers forward Gaetan Haas took advantage of DeBrusk’s mistake and fired the puck past Jaroslav Halak to tie the game at 1-1.

The second goal wasn’t much better, though it was more a matter of “puck luck” than anything else. Defenseman Darnell Nurse’s bad-angle shot found its way past Jaroslav Halak to give the Oilers the lead for good with just seven seconds left in the second, deflating a struggling Bruins squad in the process.

“I don’t even know how it went in, honestly, it hit my stick,” Halak said about Nurse’s go-ahead tally. “I thought it was right there, but I guess not. Hockey is a game of mistakes I made a mistake, it went in, and we lost the game. It’s simple math. I got outplayed tonight and that’s it.”

“It’s just the stretch we’re in right now,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy added. “You go through the opposite where nothing seems to faze you, and we went through that and came back every night it seemed in this building for a stretch. Right now, we’ve got to find a balance where we get the lead and play the right way, protect the lead. I think that’s how we play our best hockey.”

Special teams continue to drive the team in tough times.

Advertisement

The Bruins entered the afternoon second in the league on the penalty kill and third on the power play. Despite their struggles in 5-on-5 play, they didn’t have many issues showcasing their special teams prowess against Edmonton and its top-ranked power-play unit.

Against McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the plethora of weapons across the ice, the Bruins held the Oilers to just one shot on net over two opportunities.

The Bruins haven’t allowed a power-play goal since Dec. 17 in their loss to the Kings. Their power play also extended their impressive streak after scoring in their 10th straight game — their longest streak since March of 1996 — on Pastrnak’s first-period tally.

The Bruins are moving forward amidst frustrations.

The Bruins know about the peaks and valleys that come with a long 82-game regular season.

“At this time, I don’t think you can get frustrated — it’s the last thing you want to do,” Patrice Bergeron said regarding the lack of offense as of late. “It’s a tough league, and there are going to be times when these things happen. It’s about rolling up your sleeves and getting to the net.”

Charlie Coyle agreed that while the setbacks may seem daunting, it’s the little things that are going to bring the B’s back up to where they should be.

“I think it starts with our sense of urgency. It’s got to be there right from the get-go and at least build in the right direction too,” Coyle said. “I think we’re playing kind of perimeter and passing up shots. Just little things, we each just have to play more simple.”

TOPICS: Bruins
Tom Brady takes the field to warm up ahead of the Patriots' playoff game against the Titans.
Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Titans game updates January 4, 2020 | 10:36 PM
NFL
The Bills still haven't won a playoff game since 1995 January 4, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving greeted Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum after the game.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving opens up about the boos and chants he received from Celtics fans January 4, 2020 | 7:51 PM
Bruins
What the Bruins said about their loss to Connor McDavid and the Oilers January 4, 2020 | 4:58 PM
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is hoping to beat the Vikings in the playoffs again.
NFL
Saints recall tension, tears in Vikings' last playoff visit January 4, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Patriots film crew members were caught by Bengals personnel filming the Bengals’ sideline
Patriots
NFL refutes ESPN report about possible discipline for Patriots’ videotaping incident January 4, 2020 | 12:06 PM
Tom Brady is hoping to lead the Patriots to another Super Bowl.
Patriots
Tom Brady's message before Patriots-Titans: 'It's too late to be scared' January 4, 2020 | 11:48 AM
Tempers flared after Marcus Smart tripped over Hawks guard Trae Young late in the fourth quarter.
Celtics
Marcus Smart had an eventful final minute as the Celtics outlasted the Hawks January 4, 2020 | 10:26 AM
With 4.1 left in the game, Celtics big man Daniel Theis blocks a potential game-winning shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.
Celtics
Here's how the Celtics reacted after Daniel Theis's game-saving block on Trae Young January 4, 2020 | 9:39 AM
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Three years later, no need to worry about NFL television ratings January 4, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Celtics
Celtics survive 18-point deficit in 1st, beat Hawks 109-106 January 3, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Isaiah Thomas was ejected early into the Wizards' game against the Trail Blazers on Friday.
NBA
Isaiah Thomas ejected for making contact with official January 3, 2020 | 8:24 PM
Mookie Betts heads back to the dugout after striking out in the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Red Sox
A Red Sox-Dodgers deal for Mookie Betts not seen as close at this point January 3, 2020 | 6:28 PM
Tuukka Rask and the Bruins are 2-11 this season in games decided by 3-on-3 overtime or a shootout.
Bruins
Is there a fix to the Bruins' overtime struggles? January 3, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Bruce Cassidy has guided the Bruins to a strong start to the season.
Bruins
Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy named coach for All-Star Game January 3, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore was unanimously selected to the Associated Press all-pro team January 3, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Celtics center Enes Kanter celebrates against the Toronto Raptors.
Celtics
6 thoughts after a busy, largely productive week for the Celtics January 3, 2020 | 10:06 AM
Julian Edelman was limited in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report January 3, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Mookie Betts after homering for the Red Sox in 2019.
Red Sox
Here's the latest report on the Mookie Betts trade rumors January 3, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Tacko Fall is a fan favorite.
Celtics
Tacko Fall among top vote-getters for the NBA All-Star Game January 3, 2020 | 8:48 AM
The end is undeniably closer for Tom Brady, but it’s not quite here yet.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Patriots’ dynasty won’t end at hands of Mike Vrabel and the Titans January 3, 2020 | 8:47 AM
Tom Brady will lead the Patriots into a home playoff matchup with the Tenneesse Titans.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Saturday's Patriots-Titans playoff game January 3, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask cannot make a save on a goal by Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois in the overtime period Thursday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets January 3, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Jason Garrett is reportedly out after nine years as head coach of the Cowboys.
NFL
Jason Garrett’s reportedly out as Cowboys coach January 2, 2020 | 10:33 PM
Cincinnati running back Michael Warren II carries the ball as Boston College defensive back Tate Haynes tries to tackle him during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's lopsided loss to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl January 2, 2020 | 10:33 PM
Zdeno Chara pushes off Columbus' Boone Jenner in the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Blue Jackets in overtime 2-1 January 2, 2020 | 9:45 PM
Foxborough, MA - 1/02/2020 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) at today's media availability. New England Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 03Patriots Practice, LOID: 9.0.1769718983.
Patriots
Tom Brady says he isn't thinking about the potential end to his Patriots career January 2, 2020 | 8:47 PM
Kevin Plawecki.
Red Sox
Red Sox sign catcher Kevin Plawecki to 1-year deal, cut Sam Travis January 2, 2020 | 5:38 PM
Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel fumbles the ball as he's tackled by Cincinnati linebacker Bryan Wright during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl.
College Sports
BC’s bowl game was delayed by lightning ... again January 2, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Bill Belichick talks to reporters after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins.
Patriots
'Put me at the top of that list': Bill Belichick praised Stephon Gilmore ahead of playoff test January 2, 2020 | 12:08 PM