3 takeaways: David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk, and Bruins’ moms shine in win over Jets

Pastrnak's hat-trick, DeBrusk's pair of goals and good ole 'mother luck' highlighted Boston's 5-4 win over Winnipeg.

Jake DeBrusk prepares to celebrate after scoring on a breakaway.
Jake DeBrusk prepares to celebrate after scoring on a breakaway. –Angela Spagna/Bruins Daily
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
7:23 AM

The Bruins found ways to lose in similar types of games over the past month. Whether they came back to tie things in regulation or blew leads late in regulation, Bruce Cassidy’s squad often found themselves only coming away with one point at most during this stretch.

They encountered another see-saw affair against a Winnipeg Jets squad playing their third game in four nights on Thursday. But this time, the Bruins, despite nearly blowing a late second-period lead, made their effort worthwhile.

With their mothers once again in attendance, the Bruins kept battling and persevered through a 5-4 victory behind Jake DeBrusk’s pair — including the game-winner — and David Pastrnak’s third hat trick of the season.

Advertisement

“I thought we were the better team. Obviously, [the Jets] came in here after the third and fourth nights traveling, we had to take advantage of that. They were opportunistic, they’ve got good goal-scorers; beat us one-on-one a couple of times to finish some plays,” Cassidy said postgame.

“But I thought we kept pressing it and were able to play in their end and get some good looks and came out on the right side of it. I don’t think it was a fluke by any means…”

Here’s what we learned following an entertaining back and forth affair at TD Garden.

The hats came off again for David Pastrnak.

We might be witnessing one of the greatest individual seasons in the illustrious history of the Boston Bruins.

Pastrnak continued his dominance after notching his 33rd, 34th and 35th goals of the season. The crafty Czech playmaker has notched goals in a variety of ways this season, and he did so again on Thursday. Two of his goals came via his patented one-timer and the other from a slick David Krejci feed following a DeBrusk rebound.

 

“Obviously it’s been good. [I’m not] overthinking anything and just playing the same way,” Pastrnak said following his seventh career regular-season hat trick. “I’m not putting any pressure [on myself] or anything. I’m just playing my game.”

Advertisement

Pastrnak hasn’t thought twice about finding the prime scoring areas. He hasn’t hesitated to fire shots and create plays for his fellow linemates.

The 2014 first-round selection became the first Bruin to extend his point streak to 12 straight games since Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr accomplished that feat in 1974-75. He’s on pace for an astonishing 63-goal pace and could very well eclipse the 40-goal mark — last accomplished by Glen Murray in the 2002-03 season — before the All-Star break.

Jake DeBrusk’s timely streaky scoring continued.

DeBrusk’s streaky scoring trait began during his junior hockey days with Swift Current and Red Deer in the WHL. For every multi-game stretch where he fails to light the lamp, DeBrusk often counters by providing timely tallies at any given moment.

The third-year Bruin lived up to that norm when he scored twice — after sitting on the bench for a good chunk of the first period — in Boston’s home win over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 29. He went through a four-game scoreless stretch immediately, tallying just one assist in that span.

DeBrusk, showcasing a good combination of speed and strength, snapped that four-game drought against Winnipeg. The opportunistic winger scored his first on a breakaway to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead late in the second period.

The Bruins had to answer a pair of Jets tallies in the third after Neal Ponik (countering DeBrusk’s first tally with just 7.5 seconds left in the second) and Mark Scheifele (at 7:50 of the third) gave Winnipeg the 4-3 lead. They never wavered as DeBrusk tipped Charlie McAvoy’s shot past Laurent Brossoit for the game-winner a mere 33 seconds after Pastrnak’s third of the night.

Advertisement

“Jake knows his value to this team. It’s an offensive role, building his 200-foot game…he makes us better when he’s winning races to pucks and that’s what he did on those goals,” Cassidy said about DeBrusk. “That’s what you need more of out of Jake, more of that second effort on pucks. That’s what we encourage Jake to do every night because he has the ability to do that.”

‘Mother luck’ remained with the Bruins.

The mother’s trip to Nashville provided another bonding experience for everyone involved. The Bruins’ mothers had so much fun in the Music City that they decided to stay an extra night before returning to Boston on Wednesday morning.

The entire core of Bruins’ mom’s stayed home to watch their sons take the ice on Causeway Street on Thursday. This one was a little more of a nail-biter compared to Tuesday’s win over the Predators, but the pack of mothers certainly had just as much fun watching their kids celebrate another victory.

The moms celebrated just as much on Thursday, both during the game and afterward. The crew made their way down to the Bruins’ locker room for postgame festivities to congratulate them on another job well done.

Their passionate mood resonated throughout the dressing room postgame. They didn’t leave the vicinity as the media came in for interviews, and Cindy DeBrusk — standing next to his son — even took part in a question and answer session.

“I’d love to stay,” Cindy said. “It’s been an unbelievable few days. The Bruins have treated us well and it’s precious to have time with these guys.”

The Bruins went 2-0 with their mothers in attendance. With good ole ‘mother luck’ on their side, maybe they should keep them in Boston for the rest of the season.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL
Quarterback Tom Brady may not be with the Patriots next season.
Patriots
Watching Tom Brady play elsewhere is going to hurt January 10, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8) goes up to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' Al Horford (42) as 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Celtics
Without injured Joel Embiid, 76ers rally to beat Celtics 109-98 January 9, 2020 | 10:35 PM
David Pastrnak skates near hats on the ice after his third goal against the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins
Pastrnak hat trick helps Bruins hold off Jets 5-4 January 9, 2020 | 10:17 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox must file arbitration numbers by Friday January 9, 2020 | 8:52 PM
Former Patriots tight end Clay Harbor praised his former teammates following their playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
Former 'Bachelorette' contestant and ex-Patriots tight end Clay Harbor discussed Tom Brady and Julian Edelman January 9, 2020 | 6:40 PM
01/09/2020 Boston MA Justin Arnold (cq) was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, for throwing a hard seltzer can towards the San Antonio Spurs bench on Wednesday night. Arnold ,was released on personal recognizance in the Celtics case, but held on a probation violation .(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Celtics
TD Garden bans Everett man for life for allegedly throwing drink January 9, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Tom Brady speaking to reporters after the Patriots' season-ending loss to the Titans. Brady could become a free agent in March.
Patriots
4 questions about Tom Brady's future, answered January 9, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Boston MA - 7-1-2019 - Celtics center Tacko Fall smiles as he talks to members of the media after practice. The Boston Celtics held a practice session for their NBA Summer League team at the Auerbach Center. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
tacko fall
Celtics teammates are helping Tacko Fall navigate his fame January 9, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Tom Brady playing for the Patriots during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi offered his prediction regarding Tom Brady's future with the Patriots January 9, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Foxborough, MA 12-29-19: Patriots WR Julian Edelman is pictured during pre game warmups. The New England Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Julian Edelman reportedly could need surgery this offseason January 9, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Carl Pierre, pictured here against Nevada, hit a game-winning shot for the Minutemen Saturday against St. Joseph's.
College basketball
Boston native Carl Pierre reaches 1,000 career points at UMass January 9, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Kemba Walker watches as referee Evan Scott charges him with a technical foul during the third quarter.
Celtics
22-year-old Everett man arrested during Celtics-Spurs game January 9, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Boston MA: 01-08-20: SECOND OF TWO PICTURE COMBO....Referee Evan Scott ejects the Celtics Kemba Walker (8) from the game in the third period after he was called for back to back technical fouls following a collision with the Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge (not pictured). The Boston Celtics hosted the San Antonio Spurs in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Celtics
Kemba Walker ejected, fan arrested in Celtics-Spurs game January 9, 2020 | 6:53 AM
Boston, MA- April 05, 2018: Opening ceremony during the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, MA on April 05, 2018. (Opening Day Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays) (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
Red Sox
MLB to unveil earliest Opening Day slate on March 26 January 8, 2020 | 10:37 PM
Kemba Walker watches as referee Evan Scott charges him with a technical foul during the third quarter.
Celtics
Kemba Walker ejected, Celtics fall to Spurs 129-114 January 8, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Patriots
Why Tom Brady should not — cannot — play for another team January 8, 2020 | 5:24 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, center, speaks to head coach Bill Belichick, left, and safeties coach Steve Belichick, right, in the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The New York Giants and Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team's head coach, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press The person spoke to the on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, because the deal is not done. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Joe Judge
New York Giants finalize deal to make Joe Judge head coach January 8, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks at his injured finger during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
nba
Sixers' Joel Embiid will sit out Thursday's game with Celtics January 8, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Red Sox Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora can no longer avoid the stain of illicit sign stealing January 8, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Josh McDaniels
At this point, it’s Browns or nothing for Josh McDaniels January 8, 2020 | 10:40 AM
New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, center, speaks to head coach Bill Belichick, left, and safeties coach Steve Belichick, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Football
Joe Judge was a surprising hire for the Giants. That doesn't mean it was a bad one. January 8, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Jeopardy
A Boston athlete was an answer on 'Jeopardy!'s Greatest of All Time tournament January 8, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady says 'I still have more to prove' in Instagram post January 8, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Drew Bledsoe, right, and Tom Brady, during a Sept. 30, 2001, game.
Tom Brady
Drew Bledsoe has two teams in mind for Tom Brady January 8, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Bruins moms.
Bruins
Bruins players brought their moms on the team's road trip to Nashville January 8, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Boston College's Jared Hamilton celebrates late in the second half of the Eagles' 60-53 win over Virginia on Tuesday.
College Sports
How BC basketball upset defending national champion Virginia January 8, 2020 | 6:53 AM
Bruins
Pastrnak, Rask lead Bruins over Predators 6-2 January 7, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Boston College guard Jared Hamilton (3) celebrates after winning a turnover against Virginia late in the second half during Tuesday's upset win. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
College Basketball
Boston College upsets No. 18 Virginia, 60-53 January 7, 2020 | 10:39 PM
Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez listens to testimony by his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, in Suffolk Superior Court during his trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Josh Reynolds /The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Crime
Watch the new trailer for the upcoming Aaron Hernandez documentary January 7, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Red Sox
MLB to investigate reports 2018 champion Red Sox stole signs January 7, 2020 | 4:04 PM