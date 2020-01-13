Why Tuukka Rask is skipping this year’s All-Star game

"It was kind of a selfish decision to spend time with the family."

Despite being voted in by fans, Tuukka Rask won't be attending this year's All-Star Game in St. Louis.
Despite being voted in by fans, Tuukka Rask won't be attending this year's All-Star Game in St. Louis. –Angela Spagna, Bruins Daily
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
January 13, 2020

The biggest names in the National Hockey League will take center stage in St. Louis for All-Star weekend on Jan. 24-25. One of the game’s premier goaltenders opted to use his weekend differently.

Tuukka Rask earned the honors as the leading vote-getter among goalies to represent the Atlantic Division — captained by David Pastrnak — for the skills competition (Jan. 24) and the 3-on-3 tournament (Jan. 25). But the winningest goalie in Bruins’ franchise history opted to skip the festivities and will instead take that weekend off.

The Bruins will have 10 days off after hosting the Vegas Golden Knights a week from this Tuesday. The All-Star game falls in the middle of their extended break.

Advertisement

Rask opted to take the extended time off to rest, recover and spend some vacation time with his family. Who can blame him? After all, the Bruins had a short off-season following their bitter Game 7 loss to the Blues just seven months ago.

“I was thinking about it a lot when I saw the scheduling and there was a possibility of me going,” Rask told reporters in Philadelphia before Boston’s matchup with the Flyers on Monday. “First of all, it’s a great honor to be chosen, obviously. These decisions are tough, but for me, I had to be kind of selfish, thinking of how much hockey we played last year, the short summer and thinking of playing until June again.

“This game is falling right in the middle of our bye week. I wouldn’t be able to do anything with the family. It was kind of a selfish decision to spend time with the family, go away, get your mind and body rejuvenated and be ready for the last couple of busy months of the season.”

Selfish for the right reasons, yet Rask’s act comes with a caveat.

The Finn will have to serve a one-game suspension per the NHL rulebook. He’s hardly the first player to forego the event as he joins the likes of Alex Ovechkin who opted for extended rest over partaking in a fun, yet watered-down All-Star game.

Advertisement

“It’s everybody’s personal choice, I guess. Nobody really wants to make the league look bad or anything like that,” Rask said to the assembled press at Wells Fargo Center. “Sometimes you have to be selfish and make these decisions, thinking of your family and the second part of the season.”

The Bruins return from their bye week on Jan. 31 to kick off a slate of back-to-back matchups in Winnipeg and Minnesota. Rask will likely serve his one-game ban during this stretch.

Bruce Cassidy, goalie coach Bob Esenssa, and the rest of Boston’s coaching staff have another capable option between the pipes in Jaroslav Halak to start one of those back-to-back nights. All this does is delay Rask’s next start by a night at worst, as the Bruins will continue to ride their dynamic goaltending tandem coming out of the break.

The Bruins supported Rask in his admittedly selfish decision.

“They were fine with it,” Rask added. “I gave them a heads-up. I talked to Goalie Bob [Essensa] even way before the break that if there was a possibility I’m going, it might be more beneficial for me to sit somewhere else and take the break. They were supportive…very supportive.”

TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora.
Alex Cora
Sports Q: What will Alex Cora’s punishment be for the sign-stealing scandal? January 13, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Patriots
Chad Finn: What can the Patriots learn from the divisional round games? January 13, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Hyundai's forthcoming Super Bowl LIV commercial stars Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz.
TV
Hyundai is teasing an extremely Boston-centric Super Bowl ad January 13, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Red Sox
What you need to know about MLB's report into the Astros' sign-stealing — and how it could impact Alex Cora January 13, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, left, and general manager Jeff Luhnow, right, before Game 2 of a best-of-five American League Division Series baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Red Sox
Read MLB’s report on its investigation into Astros’ sign-stealing January 13, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch speaks during a news Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Houston. The Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the baseball American League Championship Series Tuesday Oct. 16 2018.
MLB
Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, general manager Jeff Luhnow January 13, 2020 | 3:20 PM
New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung pulls on a glove while warming up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patrick Chung, state of New Hampshire resolve drug possession charges January 13, 2020 | 3:03 PM
Patriots Steelers AFC playoff scenarios
Patriots
David Andrews hopeful about a possible return in 2020 after missing the 2019 season January 13, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, left, and general manager Jeff Luhnow, right, before Game 2 of a best-of-five American League Division Series baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Red Sox
Alex Cora's discipline is expected to be 'harsh' after Astros fire manager and GM January 13, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Oddsmakers are predicting Tom Brady to be back with the Patriots in 2020.
Patriots
5 Patriots-focused takeaways from the NFL divisional round January 13, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence runs in for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
College Football Playoff
Everything to know about tonight's college football national championship January 13, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Josh McDaniels with the Patriots in 2019.
Patriots
NFL insiders explained why the Browns reportedly didn't hire Josh McDaniels January 13, 2020 | 9:52 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger tosses his bat as he runs to first after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles. the National League MVP figures to come down Christian Yelich of the Brewers and Bellinger, with Anthony Rendon of the Nationals possibly in the mix as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
MLB
'We did it the right way': Dodgers' Cody Bellinger speaks out about sign-stealing scandals January 13, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to throw against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
NFL Playoffs
What the Ravens are saying about their stunning playoff loss January 13, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch sits on the bench during the second half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23 to advance to the NFC Championship. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NFL
After 2 TDs in Seahawks' loss, Marshawn Lynch 'not sure' on future January 13, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Jimmy Johnson
NFL
Jimmy Johnson learns he's going to the Hall of Fame on live TV January 12, 2020 | 10:54 PM
NBA
Kyrie Irving drops 21 points in return from 2-month absence January 12, 2020 | 10:10 PM
Davante Adams runs to the end zone Sunday.
NFL
Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC title game January 12, 2020 | 9:55 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half.
NFL
Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 January 12, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Mookie Betts isn't only a baseball player.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts to participate in PBA Hall of Fame Classic January 12, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Josh McDaniels spent seven hours meeting with the Browns on Friday.
Patriots
Browns reportedly hire Kevin Stefanski over Josh McDaniels for head coaching job January 12, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday.
Patriots
Julian Edelman arrested in California, cited with misdemeanor vandalism January 12, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec dives over Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones to pick up a first down.
College Sports
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec set to transfer to Boston College January 12, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in overtime.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron and the Bruins snap OT drought in a thrilling win over the Islanders January 12, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Serena Williams from the United States with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and the ASB trophy after winning her singles finals match against Jessica Pegula at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.
Tennis
Serena Williams breaks 3-year title drought January 12, 2020 | 3:39 AM
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates during the second half Saturday.
NFL
Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with 28-12 win January 12, 2020 | 12:50 AM
Patrice Bergeron (left) of the Bruins celebrates his game-winning power-play goal against the New York Islanders alongside David Pastrnak.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron scores on power play in OT, Bruins top Islanders 3-2 January 11, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo earned his first win as a playoff starter.
NFL
Second-half outburst lifts 49ers over Vikings January 11, 2020 | 10:39 PM
Jayson Tatum goes to the basket past New Orleans Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes on Saturday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 41, Celtics cruise past Pelicans 140-105 January 11, 2020 | 10:37 PM
ESPN's Chris Fowler, left, and Kirk Herbstreit, center, talk with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule prior to a game.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Here’s how ESPN plans to cover Monday night’s college football national championship game January 11, 2020 | 3:00 PM