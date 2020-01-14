Tuukka Rask concussed in Bruins’ loss to Blue Jackets

Tuukka Rask, shown here last Tuesday in Nashville, was taken out after 72 seconds after getting hit in the head. –Mark Humphrey/Associated press
January 14, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Bruins will be happy to get to the All-Star break, and that goes double for their No. 1 netminder.

Walking away with nothing despite a solid effort Tuesday night, the Bruins couldn’t overcome the early loss of Tuukka Rask and were blanked, 3-0, by the host Blue Jackets. The Bruins dropped to 27-9-12, losing in regulation for the second time in four weeks.

Rask was downed by a blindside punch to the head from Columbus rookie Emil Bemstrom, and he was ruled out the rest of the night. Bemstrom caught an unsuspecting Rask with a gloved fist as he strode diagonally through the crease from behind the Bruins’ net.

After the game, coach Bruce Cassidy said Rask was concussed.

The punch, which was not penalized, rattled Rask’s mask and dropped the 32-year-old All-Star to the ice. Prone for several long moments and slow to get up, Rask left for the locker room under his own power. Jaroslav Halak replaced him.

Halak (24 saves) allowed a pair of softies among his three, including ex-Bruin Riley Nash’s fourth of the season at 13:05 of the third. He also gave up a five-hole goal to Alexander Wennberg 13:27 in.

Rask announced Monday that instead of participating during All-Star Weekend, he would rest. That may be the prescription anyway.

Bemstrom’s punch arrived nearly a year after Rask’s last known concussion. On Jan. 19, in his final start before the All-Star break, Rask was bowled over by crease-crashing Rangers forward Filip Chytil. Rask recovered during the nine-day layoff, and did not miss a start.

Rask, who earned his second All-Star selection before saying he wanted some R&R, ranks fourth in save percentage (.925) and goals against average (2.27) among goalies with 20 or more starts. He is 17-4-6.

