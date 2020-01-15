Bruins waive right wing Brett Ritchie

The Brett Ritchie experiment is over.

The Bruins waived the right wing Wednesday, a day after his 27th game filling a uniform. He did that capably, at 6 foot 4 inches and 220 pounds, but the puck skill and hockey sense were lacking, particularly noticeable on a roster of intelligent forwards.

The Bruins took a one-year, $1 million flyer on the ex-Dallas Star, hoping he would find some traction at age 26. They got two goals, four assists, and 89 hits.

If Ritchie got there, he was willing, but when the Bruins needed someone to deliver a message, his presence was . . . again, lacking. Case in point: Tuesday night’s loss to Columbus. After

Emil Bemstrom flattened Tuukka Rask, Brandon Carlo, Torey Krug, and Joakim Nordstrom eventually challenged Bemstrom to answer for his hit.

Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork took their shots at him.

Ritchie didn’t get involved. What else was he supposed to bring?

Clearly, the Bruins had seen enough. Their next move will be interesting.