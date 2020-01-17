Bruins waive veteran forward David Backes

David Backes has three points in 16 games this season. –AP
12:19 PM

The Bruins have waived veteran forward David Backes, the team announced Friday.

Backes, 35, has three points in 16 games this season. He’s dressed for two of the Bruins’ last 13 games.

He missed 13 games in November with a concussion, which was at least his fourth since he came to Boston. He was in the fourth year of the five-year, $30 million contract the Bruins signed him to on July 1, 2016.

He’s been assigned to Providence.

 

TOPICS: Bruins

