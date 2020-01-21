Krejci has goal, assist for Bruins in 3-2 win over Vegas

Krejci returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

David Krejci scored during the third period.
David Krejci scored during the third period. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
DOUG ALDEN,
AP
January 21, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored with 7:42 left to rally the Boston Bruins past the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Tuesday night.

Jake DeBrusk had a tying goal for Boston early in the third period, and Krejci also assisted on Jeremy Lauzon’s first goal of the season. Jaroslav Halak stopped 27 shots as Boston entered the All-Star break with a win following a 1-2-1 stretch.

Mark Stone scored 1:24 into the game for Vegas and Nicolas Hague added his first career goal. Nate Schmidt had two assists for the Golden Knights, who fell to 1-1-1 under new coach Peter DeBoer. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves.

The Bruins trailed 1-0 and 2-1, but DeBrusk tied it on a wrist shot 4:26 into the third off a slick pass from Halak. Krejci then scored on his own rebound after tipping a point shot by Brandon Carlo.

Hague one-timed a slap shot off a pass from Schmidt for a power-play goal 10:59 into the second period to put the Golden Knights up 2-1.

Lauzon, recalled from Providence of the AHL earlier in the day, got his slap shot past Fleury 11:40 into the first period to tie it at 1.

NOTES: Lauzon has two career goals and both have come against the Golden Knights. … Tuesday was the last game before the All-Star break for both teams, which follow with bye weeks and won’t play again until Jan. 31. … Vegas LW Tomas Nosek played in his 200th career game. … Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk left with about nine minutes remaining, holding his left arm after colliding with Cody Eakin in front of the Bruins’ net. He did not return.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Visit Carolina on Jan. 31.

Bruins: Visit Winnipeg on Jan. 31.

