Bruins assign three to Providence as they begin nine-day break

Less than 24 hours after going on their week-plus “bye’’ break, the Bruins returned forward Karson Kuhlman, defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, and goaltender Dan Vladar to AHL Providence Wednesday.

All three players were in uniform, though Vladar strictly as a backup, for Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over the Golden Knights at TD Garden.

Lauzon, who scored Boston’s first goal vs. Vegas, said after the win that he would be reassigned to Providence, but he did not expect to play Wednesday night against Lehigh Valley.