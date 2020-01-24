David Pastrnak will participate in the NHL’s new Shooting Stars challenge

Despite telling WEEI Thursday that he would rather watch from the stands, David Pastrnak will be participating in the NHL’s new Shooting Stars challenge at the skills competition tonight in St. Louis.

The 23-year-old winger will join eight other NHL All-Stars and players from the women’s United States and Canadian All-Star teams in the contest. Participants will stand behind the goal on a platform that rises 30 feet above the ice and shoot pucks at different targets. Each target is assigned a point value. The player who collects the most points through seven shots will be crowned the winner. A tie will result in a three-shot, sudden death “score-off.”

10 players will shoot from the stands in the "Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars" competition on Friday, Jan. 24, one of two new events for #NHLAllStar Skills. Details: https://t.co/Dhem99P1L4 pic.twitter.com/Px2fyYIWxr — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 16, 2020

Pucks that miss a target will not earn any points, while bouncing pucks will be worth the highest point value they touch.

“That’ll be interesting but I can’t see myself doing that,” Pastrnak told WEEI before it was announced that he would participate. “It’ll be interesting to see how many guys are good at it.”

Inspiration for the event came from a variety of stunt videos.

“The best events are the ones our players like doing, because that’s when you get to see them relaxed, having fun, showing off their personalities,” said Patrick Burke, senior director of NHL player safety. “It’s something we think will add an element of fun for the players doing it, which will hopefully translate to a really entertaining event for the fans and the TV audience watching.”

Pastrnak and the remaining eight NHL participants for the Shooting Stars contest were announced Thursday night.