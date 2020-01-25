It wasn’t a total loss as Bruins’ David Pastrnak is named All-Star MVP

ST. LOUIS — A quick jaunt to a tropical location awaited David Pastrnak after the All-Star festivities. Five days from Saturday, the Bruins will reconvene in their Brighton digs for a practice, then jet off for a chilly back-to-back that begins Friday in Winnipeg.

The 23-year-old Pastrnak, an All-Star for the second year in a row, earned his first All-Star MVP award. Though his Atlantic Division squad lost, 5-4, to the Pacific in Saturday’s 3-on-3 championship final, Boston’s star sniper was named best in class for his six-point performance (4-2–6) in two games.

Pastrnak, the Atlantic captain, scored a hat trick with an assist in a 9-5 win over the Metropolitan Division in the semifinal, and produced a goal and an assist in the final. The Pacific will split a $1 million prize, but Pastrnak was handed the keys to a 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid. He didn’t yet know what he would do with it.