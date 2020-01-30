Read Don Sweeney’s statement on why David Backes won’t report to Providence

"It is in the best interest of David and the Bruins for him not to play in Providence at this time."

Boston Bruins' David Backes during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston.
Boston Bruins' David Backes during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
By
Boston.com Staff
1:34 PM

Bruins veteran David Backes will not be playing in Providence.

Bruins general manger Don Sweeney issued a statement Thursday announcing the agreement the team came to with Backes regarding his status. The Bruins waived Backes in early January with the intention of assigning him to Providence.

“After speaking with David, we have agreed that it is in the best interest of David and the Bruins for him not to play in Providence at this time,” Sweeney said. “David is fit and able to play, but in order to preserve all potential options for both David and the Bruins moving forward, we have decided this is the best course of action.”

Backes, who has just three points in 16 games so far this season, has had a history of concussions, and missed 13 games in November after suffering his fourth since suiting up for the Bruins. He has one year left on his five-year, $30 million contract with the team that he signed in July of 2016.

