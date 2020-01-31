Bruins ride power-play goals to 2-1 win over Jets

Tuukka Rask saved 37 shots in his first game since Jan. 14.

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) and Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara (33) chase the puck as goaltender Tuukka Rask (40). –The Associated Press
AP
January 31, 2020

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored power-play goals and the Boston Bruins beat Winnipeg 2-1 on Friday night, extending the Jets’ losing streak to five games.

David Pastrnak had two assists for Boston. Tuukka Rask, returning for the first time since suffering a concussion on Jan. 14, made 37 saves.

Patrik Laine scored for the Jets, who failed to capitalize on five power plays in the second period. Winnipeg has lost seven of its last nine. Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 shots.

The defeat extended Winnipeg’s longest losing streak of the season. The Jets are 1-7-1 in their last nine home games.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and second periods.

Winnipeg opened the scoring when Nikolaj Ehlers sped around the back of the net and fed the puck across the front to Laine, who scored his 18th of the season past Rask at 6:06.

Bergeron scored his 22nd with three seconds remaining in a two-man advantage at 19:07.

The Jets’ first of five power plays in the second period began early.

The first advantage started at 2:11 when Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was called for hooking Blake Wheeler.

That became a two-man advantage after Ehlers and Brad Marchand collided and started fighting. Marchand got an extra roughing penalty for the clash at 3:28.

The two-man edge continued when Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo got called for delay of game at 4:17. Charlie Coyle was then sent to the box for tripping at 7:07.

By the time those penalties expired, Winnipeg had nine shots on goal and Boston none.

The Bruins got their first shot on Brossoit a few seconds later, but then Carlo was whistled for instigating at 10:10.

The period ended with Boston’s Torey Krug called for holding as time expired.

Winnipeg outshot the Bruins 11-4 in the middle frame.

Laine hit the crossbar during the early power play in the third, and Boston went on the power play when Sami Niku was sent off for slashing at 2:35.

DeBrusk scored his goal 32 seconds later, after Pastrnak went around the back of the net and sent a pass just outside the crease at 3:07.

Rask stopped a blast by Ehlers in the final minute.

NOTES: Winnipeg finished 0 for 6 and Boston was 2 for 4 on the power play.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Minnesota on Saturday.

Jets: Host St. Louis on Saturday.

 

