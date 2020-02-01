David Pastrnak’s NHL-best 38th goal caps 6-1 Bruins romp past Wild

Torey Krug added two goals for the Bruins in the win.

David Pastrnak (88) scored his 38th goal of the season, tying a career-high, in the Bruins' win over the Wild. –The Associated Press
DAVE CAMPBELL,
February 1, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — NHL scoring leader David Pastrnak matched his career-high with his 38th goal, Torey Krug scored twice and the Boston Bruins had three power-play goals in the second period to surge past the Minnesota Wild 6-1 Saturday night.

Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who stayed strong out of their nine-day break and improved to 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Jaroslav Halak had 25 saves, holding the shutout until 5:29 was left on a shot by Mats Zuccarello. Then the Bruins tacked on two more goals after that, by Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk.

Pastrnak, who also had two assists, broke a tie on the league leader board with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin. After tallying 35 goals in 82 games in 2017-18 and 38 goals in just 66 games in 2018-19, the 23-year-old right wing from the Czech Republic reached 38 goals in his 53rd game this season.

David Krejci added two assists, one of five players with multiple points against goalie Devan Dubnyk. The Bruins converted all three of their man-advantage situations after scoring on two of four in a 2-1 win at Winnipeg on Friday night. They’re second in the NHL on the power play at 27.3%, and they put on a clinic against the Wild.

Krug, who used some slick stick work to finish a drop pass from Par Lindholm midway through the opening frame, scored again early in the second period off a setup by Marchand. The initial shot glanced off Dubnyk’s outside shoulder, hit the post and went off Dubnyk’s back to bounce in.

Just 76 seconds later, after a second straight interference penalty on the Wild, Marchand’s one-timer put the Bruins up 3-0. Then with 4:31 remaining before the second intermission, DeBrusk distracted Dubnyk during a save attempt, and the ever-dangerous Pastrnak, who was parked just outside a crowd around the crease, snagged the loose puck and snapped it in for the 4-0 lead.

The Wild looked rusty out of their eight-day break for the All-Star Game and their bye week, starting their final push for a spot in the playoffs in precisely the wrong way. They began the day six points out of the second wild card with games in hand on most of the teams in front of them, but they’re in 12th place in the Western Conference with only 31 games to go.

The Bruins kept up their push for the Presidents’ Trophy, now trailing the Capitals for the Eastern Conference lead by just one point with one more game played. Having revamped their roster last month by dumping veterans David Backes and Brett Ritchie, the Bruins could not have been happier about the way they skated out of the break. And Halak, whose steady goaltending has allowed for more rest for the stellar Tuuka Rask, delivered another winner.

The Wild have the worst penalty kill in the league over the last two months, with a 65.3% denial rate since Dec. 1, allowing goals on 26 of 75 short-handed situations.

NOTES: Krug had his fifth multigoal performance in 507 career games. … Wild center Ryan Donato, who was acquired last year in a trade with the Bruins for center Charlie Coyle, was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … Marchand has six goals and seven assists in 14 career games against the Wild.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Vancouver on Tuesday.

Wild: Host Chicago on Tuesday.

 

