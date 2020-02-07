Brandon Carlo to miss game against Coyotes

John Moore will likely start in Carlo's place.

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo will miss Saturday’s game against the Coyotes but is expected back for Sunday’s game at Detroit. –Paul Vernon/Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
6:42 PM

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo will miss his first game of the season Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes because of a family matter, coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday.

Carlo did not practice Friday but is expected to be available for Sunday’s game in Detroit. Cassidy said John Moore will likely start in Carlo’s place alongside Torey Krug.

“It’s kind of the easiest thing to do,’’ Cassidy said. “If it’s not working out, then we’ll make some adjustments on the fly.’’

In other personnel news, Connor Clifton skated with the team for the first time since suffering an upper body injury on Dec. 29 against the Buffalo Sabres. Clifton, who had been skating on his own with fellow rehabbing defenseman Kevan Miller, practiced in a red non-contact jersey.

Advertisement

Center Joakim Nordstrom also returned to practice, after missing the team’s past two games with an allergic reaction. Cassidy said Nordstrom will not play against the Coyotes, but his absence should not extend much longer.

“When he shows up [Saturday], we should have a much better idea of where he’s at,’’ Cassidy said. “That should be the last hurdle if he’s all good.’’

DeBrusk goes overboard

How Jake DeBrusk celebrated Charlie McAvoy’s first goal of the season seems to be getting as much, if not more, attention than the goal itself.

“Jake was first on the scene,’’ Cassidy said. “He’s an emotional guy. He almost killed him.’’

Against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday, McAvoy tapped in a pass from DeBrusk to score the game-winner in overtime and snap his months-long scoring drought. DeBrusk promptly congratulated him with a leaping embrace that sent him to the ice.

“That was awesome,’’ McAvoy said. “He hugged me, and I just told him I loved him. I was just so happy. You could tell how happy he was. That was a heck of a play. I’m thankful for that pass, that he didn’t look me off.’’

Added DeBrusk: “To see him kind of bury one on that play was nice. Obviously, I got a little too excited. I got to stop jumping at guys. I don’t really know what my speed’s like when I kind of come in there. Pretty much blew him up.’’

No big deal

Advertisement

Heading into Friday, the Bruins sit atop the NHL standings with a league-best 78 points. But Cassidy doesn’t seem to think much about the Presidents’ Trophy, the award given to the team with the most points at the end of the regular season.

“I don’t think any team is celebrating the Presidents’ Trophy,’’ Cassidy said. “I really don’t. It means you had a real successful regular season, but does that automatically translate to the playoffs? No. We’ve seen that.’’

Cassidy acknowledged winning the Presidents’ Trophy guarantees home ice throughout the postseason, which, in turn, should make Boston’s goal of hoisting the Stanley Cup “a little easier.’’ He also was quick to note, however, not all teams capitalize on that advantage. The winners of the Presidents’ Trophy last season, the Tampa Bay Lighting, were swept in the first-round of last year’s playoffs.

Garden seats will change

Bruins fans can expect more changes to the fan experience next season.

After reviewing guest feedback about the arena’s newly installed seats, TD Garden president Amy Latimer has announced plans to replace the balcony seats this offseason. The changes include creating a narrower armrest and eliminating the padding on the base and back of the seat.

“We recognized that there were some areas of concern regarding the new seats, specifically legroom and comfort,’’ said Latimer, who apologized for the inconvenience.

TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The MLBPA called for the teams involved in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade to come to a resolution.
Red Sox
MLB Players Union: Mookie Betts trade 'needs to be resolved without further delay' February 7, 2020 | 6:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Jessica Mendoza out as ESPN’s Sunday night analyst and Mets adviser, but will remain at network February 7, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Red Sox
The best individual seasons in Red Sox history, and where Mookie Betts fits February 7, 2020 | 3:06 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning shake hands after a Patriots-Broncos game.
Patriots
Tom Brady made a golf joke at Peyton Manning's expense February 7, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Mookie Betts takes the field during a game.
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Red Sox back out of the Mookie Betts trade? February 7, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Ron Roenicke stands in the dugout before a game.
Red Sox
Red Sox will reportedly name Ron Roenicke as manager after MLB investigation concludes February 7, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
NBA
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo choose their teams for the All-Star Game February 7, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Chandler Jones with the Patriots in 2013.
Patriots
Chandler Jones explained how the Patriots 'taught me pro football' February 7, 2020 | 9:36 AM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday.
Red Sox
Rob Manfred on sign-stealing saga: No Red Sox players will be punished February 7, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Fans outside the Staples Center honor Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Kobe Bryant memorial is planned for Staples Center on Feb. 24 February 7, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Mookie Betts is no longer a member of the Red Sox.
MLB
Mookie Betts deal offers painful reminders of Boston's past February 7, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Former Boston Pride goaltender Katie Burt defends the puck during a 2018 game.
Women's Hockey
4 questions about the state of women's professional hockey, answered February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
What Celtics teammates are saying about rookie Tacko Fall February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NWHL All Star Game Hockey
NWHL
5 players to watch during the NWHL's All-Star Weekend February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Danny Ainge.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Celtics have made a trade at the deadline? February 6, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Gustavo Bou wearing the 2020 Revolution primary kit.
Soccer
The Revolution's 2020 kit is a throwback to the inaugural MLS season February 6, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox seeking more compensation for Mookie Betts as Brusdar Graterol’s medical issues hold up trade February 6, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Analyzing Romeo Langford's first career start with the Celtics February 6, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Marathon
BAA announces start times, changes for 2020 Boston Marathon February 6, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Boston Pride celebrate during a game in Boston, MA on Oct. 13, 2018. (Photo by Michelle Jay)
Hockey
The NWHL All-Star Game is coming to Boston. Here's what's to expect. February 6, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly still 'prefers' to keep Tom Brady with the Patriots February 6, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 15, 2019. (David Ryan/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Here are the 2020 Boston Marathon start times February 6, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Boston, MA: 02-05-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum brought the crowd out of their seats as well as sending Magic players to the bench after head coach Steve Clifford (not pictured) had to call a timeout after he hit a fourth quarter three pointer to give Boston a 111-98 lead. The Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' 116-100 win over the Magic February 6, 2020 | 9:11 AM
Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree, right, waves to the crowd before dropping the ceremonial puck before the Boston Bruins played the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
Willie O'Ree says the NHL is working to fight racism February 6, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Super Bowl
Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win the Super Bowl next year February 6, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime.
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy said after breaking his 8-month goal-scoring drought February 6, 2020 | 7:06 AM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts trade held up by medical issues with Brusdar Graterol, report says February 6, 2020 | 12:42 AM
Jayson Tatum drives to the basket during the second quarter.
Celtics
Tatum's 33 points, late flurry rallies Celtics over Magic February 5, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Tom Brady hosted a Q&A on his instagram stories on Wednesday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reacts -- or doesn't -- when asked about his free agency decision February 5, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Jeff Hafley is excited about what Boston College's Class of 2020 recruits have to offer.
College Sports
What head coach Jeff Hafley said about BC football's 2020 recruiting class February 5, 2020 | 4:54 PM