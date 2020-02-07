After hearing fan feedback, TD Garden will make more changes to seats

The changes include creating a narrower armrest and eliminating the padding on the base and back of the seat for balcony seats.

The TD Garden saw extensive renovations over the summer. –Lane Turner/Globe staff
By
Assistant Sports Editor
6:50 PM

Bruins fans can expect more changes to the fan experience next season.

After reviewing guest feedback about the arena’s newly installed seats, TD Garden president Amy Latimer has announced plans to replace the balcony seats this offseason. The changes include creating a narrower armrest and eliminating the padding on the base and back of the seat.

“We recognized that there were some areas of concern regarding the new seats, specifically legroom and comfort,’’ said Latimer, who apologized for the inconvenience.

As part of renovations at the Garden last summer, seats throughout the arena were replaced and 500 new ones were added.

But the changes left fans feeling squished, with many complaining that the legroom and space had been reduced.

In October, Garden spokeswoman Tricia McCorkle said that some seats did change in size but that the arena’s average seat size remained the same.

However, all the new seats had cushioning and a new armrest design. McCorkle said those additions “may contribute to a smaller seat feel for guests.’’

The changes announced Friday will take place during the offseason.

.   .   .

Read Latimer’s full statement here:

Dear TD Garden Guests:

As the Bruins and Celtics hit the mid-season point, we are excited about their performances thus far. All of us at TD Garden hope that you are enjoying the new spaces and amenities that were unveiled this fall as part of the arena’s Legendary Transformation.

One component of this transformation was the replacement of the 24-year-old seats in the arena. Through guest feedback, we recognized that there were some areas of concern regarding the new seats, specifically legroom and comfort. We were able to make immediate modifications to address some concerns, such as adjusting all loge seat back angles to improve legroom.

In the balcony, we found that the new plush cushioning, armrest design and overall ergonomics were contributing to discomfort.

Based on that, and the recommendations provided by seating consultants, we will be replacing balcony seats and armrests. The new seats, similar in size, will have a custom, narrower armrest and a non-padded seat base and seat back to improve legroom and comfort.

The work will take place this off season. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused you this season. We have appreciated your feedback and look forward to continuing to provide fans the best experience possible.

Thank you for your patience and understanding,

Amy Latimer

President, TD Garden

TOPICS: Bruins Celtics

