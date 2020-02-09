FROM

Bruins rookie Jeremy Lauzon suspended for 2 games

He could be available to play in Saturday’s re-up with the Red Wings at TD Garden.

Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon received a match penalty at the end of the first period for this hit on Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan.
Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon received a match penalty at the end of the first period for this hit on Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan.
By
12:38 PM

DETROIT — The NHL sent a message to Bruins rookie Jeremy Lauzon that reckless play will not be tolerated.

Lauzon, 22, was suspended two games on Sunday by the league’s Department of Player Safety. In addition to that afternoon’s game against the Red Wings, the back liner will sit for Wednesday’s match with the Canadiens.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL

