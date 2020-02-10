Why the NHL-leading Bruins continue to struggle against the league-worst Red Wings

The Bruins have dropped five straight against the Red Wings, including two this season.

Detroit's left wing Brendan Perlini, second from right, celebrates his goal with Valtteri Filppula (51) and Adam Erne (73) in the second period behind a dejected Tuukka Rask.
Detroit's left wing Brendan Perlini, second from right, celebrates his goal with Valtteri Filppula (51) and Adam Erne (73) in the second period behind a dejected Tuukka Rask. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Biz Durling
6:38 AM

COMMENTARY

It was a quick turnaround for the Boston Bruins coming off a convincing 4-2 victory against the Arizona Coyotes less than 24 hours earlier. A handful of questions followed the team on their 700-mile journey west to the Motor City, including Jeremy Lauzon’s fate following his to the head on Derek Stepan.

What wasn’t readily apparent was the health and availability of Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who was the scheduled starter and would have typically taken netminder responsibilities in the second game of a back-to-back. But Halak’s apparent upper-body injury paved the way for Tuukka Rask to make his first start on consecutive days since November of 2016.

Advertisement

Rask had little time to address any wear and tear after Saturday’s start. Detroit, meanwhile, didn’t waste time testing Rask’s readiness, crashing the net early mostly in part due to an early Marchand tripping penalty. But the Bruins fought back on their own and out-shot the Red Wings 12-6 in the first frame.

Detroit struck first in the second period with a goal from Brendan Perlini just two minutes and seven seconds in, who shot it past Rask’s glove into the far side of the net to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins responded early in the third, with the hometown guy Torey Krug evening things up on a fabulous feed from David Pastrnak. It wasn’t enough. Andreas Athanasiou netted two unanswered goals — including an eventual empty netter — to give Detroit the 3-1 victory.

Here’s what we learned after the lowly Red Wings snapped the Bruins’ six-game win streak.

Bernier and the Red Wings have the Bruins’ number.

Okay, so it’s only been two regular-season games. But in both instances, it seemed bizarre that, despite the 48-point disparity in the standings, the Red Wings have managed to earn all four points in their two matchups this season (and the last five games they’ve played against each other).

Advertisement

Lest we forget, back in November, the Bruins marched into Detroit and dropped an ugly 4-2 decision against the same team, in an eerily similar situation to Sunday.

The Red Wings are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games and sit dead-last in the league, but sometimes all it takes is a good opponent coming into the building to spark momentum. And this year, that team has been the Boston Bruins.

Much like in the first meeting, the Bruins encountered troubles solving the Jonathan Bernier puzzle. The Red Wings netminder has stopped 67 of 70 shots in the two meetings, including 40 in Sunday’s win.

“He stopped the puck really well, and I mean that’s what he does right? He’s paid to stop the puck.” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said to the media following the game. “We made plays around him and we didn’t finish them.”

“[Bernier] seems to play well when we play them,” Krug added. “He was feeling it tonight, and even when he couldn’t see the puck, it would find a way to hit him…It seems they get really excited to play us. So, whatever reason it’s a tough matchup for us. I don’t think we really sank too far down, we played alright – we just have to find a way to get the puck to the back of the net.”

Boston’s power play struggled to gain traction.

The Bruins’ 26.3 percent rate on the power play sits only second to the Edmonton Oilers. Their 2-for-4 showing against the Coyotes once again proved that it’s easy to fall into an illusion of showcasing consistency night in and night out.

Advertisement

Yet, against a Red Wings squad that has killed fewer than 75 percent of their penalties, the Bruins’ power play struggled to gain traction. The usually powerful man-advantage unit accumulated just eight shots on net in their 0-for-4 showing, including a brief 5-on-3 in the first period.

Cassidy’s squad had its chances, particularly at even strength. But the Bruins couldn’t capitalize in a frustrating afternoon highlighted by Chris Wagner missing an open net on a Charlie McAvoy setup in an attempt to tie things up at 2-2 in the third period.

“Two forwards miss wide-open nets — at some point that comes back to cost you, and today it did,” Cassidy said. “We made plays around [Bernier], we didn’t finish them. They’re open nets, you have to bear down and finish them.”

TOPICS: Bruins NHL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Kemba Walker drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort in the second half.
Celtics
Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win February 9, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Mookie Betts waves to Andrew Benintendi after being driven home crossing the plate in the first inning.
Red Sox
Sources: Red Sox, Dodgers have agreed to new deal involving Mookie Betts February 9, 2020 | 6:17 PM
Brad Marchand tries to redirect a shot as Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier defends in the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to NHL-worst Red Wings 3-1 February 9, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Celtics
Vince Carter thanks Celtics for pregame tribute: ‘I won’t ever forget it’ February 9, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts trade will likely involve two separate deals with Dodgers, Twins February 9, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon received a match penalty at the end of the first period for this hit on Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan.
Bruins
Bruins rookie Jeremy Lauzon suspended for 2 games February 9, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Add the Dallas Cowboys to the list of teams linked to Tom Brady.
Patriots
Michael Irvin said the Cowboys signing Tom Brady is being discussed by 'significant people' February 9, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara was recognized for playing in his 1,500th career game and 1,000th game as a Bruin.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Coyotes February 9, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Benintendi hit .266 with 13 homers and 68 RBIs in 2019.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox agree to $10 million, two-year deal February 8, 2020 | 10:33 PM
Charlie Coyle, who used his customary CCM stick to score twice on Saturday, said of the shortage: “I am trying to make do . . . trying not to break too many right now.
NHL
Coronavirus creating havoc with NHL stick supplies February 8, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker's team is 14-7 as of Sunday.
College Sports
Harvard men's basketball falls to Brown on last-second 3-point play February 8, 2020 | 9:09 PM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his second period goal with teammates Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.
Bruins
Power play goals by Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk send Bruins past Coyotes again February 8, 2020 | 7:03 PM
RED SOX
Twins 'very likely' are backing out of the Mookie Betts deal, according to reports February 8, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Virginia Tech's P.J. Horne, left, and Boston College's Steffon Mitchell battle for the ball during the first half Saturday.
College Sports
Steffon Mitchell, BC pull out 77-73 OT win over Virginia Tech February 8, 2020 | 2:28 PM
At 20-1, Baylor is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
College Sports
Baylor gets top seed in NCAA committee's initial rankings February 8, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Marcus Smart looks on during the second half of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Celtics
Marcus Smart masterfully avoided a cancer patient while diving for a loose ball February 8, 2020 | 10:30 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo February 8, 2020 | 10:11 AM
U.S. players celebrate after a goal by midfielder Rose Lavelle, second from right, during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match against Mexico on Friday, Feb. 7.
Soccer
US women down Mexico 4-0 to secure an Olympic spot February 8, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 32, helps Celtics hold off Hawks 112-107 February 7, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Ron Roenicke February 7, 2020 | 10:09 PM
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood goes up for a shot.
College Sports
Noah Kirkwood, Danilo Djuricic lift Harvard past Yale 78-77 February 7, 2020 | 9:32 PM
TD Garden
After hearing fan feedback, TD Garden will make more changes to seats February 7, 2020 | 6:50 PM
bruins notebook
Brandon Carlo to miss game against Coyotes February 7, 2020 | 6:42 PM
The MLBPA called for the teams involved in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade to come to a resolution.
Red Sox
MLB Players Union: Mookie Betts trade 'needs to be resolved without further delay' February 7, 2020 | 6:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Jessica Mendoza out as ESPN’s Sunday night analyst and Mets adviser, but will remain at network February 7, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Mookie Betts waves to Andrew Benintendi after being driven home crossing the plate in the first inning.
Red Sox
The best individual seasons in Red Sox history, and where Mookie Betts fits February 7, 2020 | 3:06 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning shake hands after a Patriots-Broncos game.
Patriots
Tom Brady made a golf joke at Peyton Manning's expense February 7, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Mookie Betts takes the field during a game.
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Red Sox back out of the Mookie Betts trade? February 7, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox will reportedly name Ron Roenicke as manager after MLB investigation concludes February 7, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
NBA
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo choose their teams for the All-Star Game February 7, 2020 | 10:38 AM