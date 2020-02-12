NHL analyst Jeremy Roenick is out at NBC Sports

Jeremy Roenick will not be returning to NBC Sports, nearly two months after the NHL analyst was suspended for comments he made on a Barstool Sports podcast about colleagues at the network.

In a 36-second video posted on his Twitter account at 2:12 p.m., the former NHL star revealed his status.

“I’m very disappointed and angry today,’’ he said. “I will not be returning to NBC. Though disappointed, I am also grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to share my love, my passion, my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans.’’

The video was posted with the caption “What a joke!!’’

An NBC Sports spokesman acknowledged Roenick would not return with a brief statement: “Confirmed. He won’t be returning to NBC Sports. We have no further comment.’’

Roenick was suspended Dec. 23, four days after guesting on Barstool’s “Spittin’ Chiclets’’ hockey podcast and telling a story about being on vacation in Portugal with his wife and NBC Sports host Kathryn Tappen. Roenick said a hotel guest asked if they were all together and joked on the podcast about group sex.

“I play it off like we’re all going to bed together every night, the three of us,’’ Roenick said. “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good. But it’s never going to happen.’’

Roenick later noted Tappen’s professionalism and how his wife is good friends with the former NESN anchor.

“Kathryn Tappen is one of the most professional . . . sports personalities that I know,’’ he said. “She is true blue one of my favorite people in the world.’’

On the podcast, Roenick also described the appearance of fellow analyst Patrick Sharp.

“He is so beautiful, I’d have to think about it if he asked me,’’ said Roenick. “I wouldn’t say no right away.’’

Roenick, 50, had been an NBC Sports hockey analyst since 2010. A Thayer Academy grad, he retired in 2009 after a 20-year NHL career with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Kings, and Sharks.