NHL analyst Jeremy Roenick is out at NBC Sports

Jeremy Roenick in 2015, working the Stanley Cup Finals for NBC. –john starks/AP
SHARE TWEET
By
, Sports columnist
February 12, 2020

Jeremy Roenick will not be returning to NBC Sports, nearly two months after the NHL analyst was suspended for comments he made on a Barstool Sports podcast about colleagues at the network.

In a 36-second video posted on his Twitter account at 2:12 p.m., the former NHL star revealed his status.

“I’m very disappointed and angry today,’’ he said. “I will not be returning to NBC. Though disappointed, I am also grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to share my love, my passion, my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans.’’

The video was posted with the caption “What a joke!!’’

Advertisement

An NBC Sports spokesman acknowledged Roenick would not return with a brief statement: “Confirmed. He won’t be returning to NBC Sports. We have no further comment.’’

Roenick was suspended Dec. 23, four days after guesting on Barstool’s “Spittin’ Chiclets’’ hockey podcast and telling a story about being on vacation in Portugal with his wife and NBC Sports host Kathryn Tappen. Roenick said a hotel guest asked if they were all together and joked on the podcast about group sex.

“I play it off like we’re all going to bed together every night, the three of us,’’ Roenick said. “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good. But it’s never going to happen.’’

Roenick later noted Tappen’s professionalism and how his wife is good friends with the former NESN anchor.

“Kathryn Tappen is one of the most professional . . . sports personalities that I know,’’ he said. “She is true blue one of my favorite people in the world.’’

On the podcast, Roenick also described the appearance of fellow analyst Patrick Sharp.

“He is so beautiful, I’d have to think about it if he asked me,’’ said Roenick. “I wouldn’t say no right away.’’

Advertisement

Roenick, 50, had been an NBC Sports hockey analyst since 2010. A Thayer Academy grad, he retired in 2009 after a 20-year NHL career with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Kings, and Sharks.

TOPICS: Bruins
David Pastrnak (88) celebrates after he scored a natural hat trick for a 3-1 lead over the Montreal Canadiens during the second period.
Bruins
What David Pastrnak said after reaching the 40-goal mark for the time February 13, 2020 | 6:54 AM
New Los Angeles Dodgers David Price and Mookie Betts pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their acquisition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Red Sox
Red Sox to send Dodgers $48 million in 18 installments over 3 years February 12, 2020 | 9:54 PM
Patriots
Scott Pioli rips speculative process around Tom Brady’s future February 12, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Mookie Betts and David Price were introduced as Dodgers on Wednesday.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, David Price say they're excited to be with Dodgers: 'We're winners, and we're going to bring it here' February 12, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Jeter Downs signs an autograph after the first workout of Red Sox spring training.
Red Sox
Jeter Downs shared a humorous story involving his namesake, Derek Jeter February 12, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Butch Hobson (far right) was Chad Finn's favorite player growing up.
Sports Q
Who was your favorite athlete when you were a kid? February 12, 2020 | 3:04 PM
High school track athletes Alanna Smith, left, Selina Soule, center and and Chelsea Mitchell prepare to speak at a news conference outside the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. on February 12, 2020. The three girls have filed a federal lawsuit to block a state policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
High School Sports
The families of 3 Connecticut girls have sued to block transgender high school athletes from competing February 12, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady commented on Julian Edelman's latest instagram post on Wednesday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady wants to keep the connection going with Julian Edelman February 12, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Former Celtic Aron Baynes got a Portland Sea Dogs hat, shown here, back in 2018.
Basketball
Aron Baynes explained his eclectic hat collection February 12, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Mookie Betts is leading off for Boston's 21st century All-Traded team.
Red Sox
Who makes the cut on the Red Sox's 21st century All-Traded Team? February 12, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks over Buddy Hield and Nemanja Bjelica of the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
What Arlington's Pat Connaughton is thinking before his first NBA Slam Dunk Contest February 12, 2020 | 10:51 AM
A makeshift memorial was created on home plate at the baseball field at Orange Coast College, where John Altobelli coached for decades.
Altobelli Family
Memorial held for Altobelli family, killed in Kobe Bryant crash February 12, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Football
Panthers owner says Cam Newton's future depends on health February 12, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Two Ohio State players were arrested for rape and kidnapping.
College Sports
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping February 12, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins said thinking of Kyrie Irving makes him want to 'throw up' February 12, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Dwyane Wade family Thanksgiving photo
NBA
Dwyane Wade opens up about how he and Gabrielle Union support their child's gender identity February 12, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Bruins
We ask NBC’s Mike Milbury about the Bruins’ Stanley Cup chances February 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Kemba Walker addressed his 'frustration' after the Celtics fell to the Rockets February 12, 2020 | 1:26 AM
NHL
Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode on the bench February 12, 2020 | 1:08 AM
Montreal's Phillip Danault, right, celebrates a goal by teammate Ben Chiarot, not shown, past Tuukka Rask during a Nov. 5, 2019 game in Montreal.
Bruins
Has the Bruins-Canadiens rivalry gotten too civil? February 11, 2020 | 7:37 PM
Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Lenzy Pipkins reportedly signed to the Patriots on Tuesday.
Patriots
Patriots sign defensive back Lenzy Pipkins February 11, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Boston Red Sox chief baseball operator Chaim Bloom announced on Monday that the team would trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the LA Dodgers.
Mookie Betts
What baseball experts are saying about the reconfigured Mookie Betts-trade February 11, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Red Sox relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez (63) throws after reporting for spring training baseball camp Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Red Sox
Players addressed sign-stealing, Mookie Betts trade as MLB camps opened February 11, 2020 | 4:43 PM
ALEX HALADA / AFP via Getty Images
Sports News
The new shoe that is breaking barriers, sparking controversy, and changing how we run February 11, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Red Sox
The Red Sox named Ron Roenicke their interim manager February 11, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis runs some sprints at the training complex at Jet Blue Park this morning.
Spring Training
Here's the full list of players reporting to Red Sox spring training February 11, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Northeastern men's hockey celebrates a third straight Beanpot win after defeating Boston University 5-4 in double overtime.
College Sports
BU's coach called controversial penalty 'unreal' after Beanpot loss February 11, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's widow expresses grief and anger on Instagram February 11, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Former Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros.
Sign-stealing
Ex-Blue Jays reliever sues Astros in sign-stealing scandal February 11, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Kemba Walker (8) and Jayson Tatum are two of five Celtics named as finalists for the U.S. Olympic Team.
Basketball
5 Celtics were named finalists for the U.S. Olympic Team February 11, 2020 | 9:40 AM