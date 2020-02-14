FROM

Bruins sign Jeremy Lauzon to two-year extension

Jeremy Lauzon has one goal in seven games with the Bruins this season. –Michael Dwyer/P
By
February 14, 2020 | 3:42 PM

The Bruins extended rookie Jeremy Lauzon’s contract for two years and $1.7 million. His cap hit is $850,000.

Lauzon, 22, would have been a restricted free agent this summer. He made his season debut at New Jersey on Dec. 31, and notched his first goal of the season in the team’s win vs. Vegas on Jan. 21.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defenseman has scored two goals in 23 games with Boston, while adding three goals and 24 assists for 27 points in 126 games with Providence.

