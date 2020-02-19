Jake DeBrusk is happy to be heading home during Canada trip

Wednesday’s game will be the third that Jake DeBrusk has played against his hometown team on the road, but the experience is still exciting for the 23-year-old winger. With the Bruins’ tilt against the Oilers coming after two days of travel and practice, DeBrusk had more of a chance to unwind in his hometown than usual.

“We don’t get this amount of time in Edmonton [usually], so it’s kind of nice to get,” DeBrusk told NHL.com.

He saw friends Monday and spent time with family, including his father, Louie, who spent parts of 11 seasons in the NHL, on Tuesday.

“Anytime that I can get to see my dad, it’s always nice,” DeBrusk said.

“It’s obviously special, but it’s one of those things that kind of just comes and goes pretty fast. It’s nice to have some days here.”