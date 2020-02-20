Video: Jake DeBrusk’s dad interviewed him before puck drop

Jake DeBrusk always looks forward to traveling home to Edmonton and seeing friends and family. During the Bruins’ most recent trip west, work and home got to intertwine.

Before the puck dropped for Wednesday’s game between the Bruins and Oilers, which the visitors won 2-1 in overtime, DeBrusk was interviewed at ice level by his father, Louie. Louie DeBrusk, who enjoyed an 11-year NHL career, is a hockey analyst for SportsNet Canada.

This may just be the best father/son interview out there. 💛🖤 Well done Louie and Jake DeBrusk (@JDebrusk)! pic.twitter.com/ionSRIdieW — NHL (@NHL) February 20, 2020

It wasn’t the first time the pair’s relationship was highlighted on television. After Jake scored his first NHL goal, a clip of Louie tearing up in the TD Garden stands went viral.

“It’s nice to see the friends and family,” said the grinning 23-year-old winger, before adding in a jab directed at his father.

“I get sick of my dad’s hunting stories, so that’s why I think it’s a little sketchy.”

The pair talked hockey, too – Louie DeBrusk asked what it would take for the Bruins to “keep this thing going.”

“We’ve just got to stay consistent,” Jake DeBrusk said. “We’re trying to build our game every game. [We’ll] just keep doing what we’re doing and try to limit their offensive chances.”

Louie DeBrusk called out his son for making fun of his hair before the pair used the last seconds of their quick interview to share a heartwarming moment that summed up their relationship.

“Listen kiddo, get the feet going,” Louie said. “I don’t want to have to say bad things about you tonight.”

Jake’s response?

“Thanks dad, love you.”