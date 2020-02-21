Bruins trade David Backes, Axel Andersson to Ducks for Ondrej Kase

Ondrej Kase has seven goals and 16 assists for Anaheim this season. –Jeff Roberson/AP
By
Andrew Mahoney
February 21, 2020 | 1:23 PM

With Monday’s trade deadline fast approaching and potential suitors increasingly coming off the board, the Bruins were able to strike a deal with the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase in exchange for forward David Backes, defenseman Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round draft pick. Boston will retain 25 percent of Backes’s salary.

Kase, 24, has seven goals and 16 assists in 49 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has skated in 198 career NHL games, totaling 43 goals and 53 assists. He had a career-high 20 goals and 18 assists in 2017-18, and is signed through 2021.

Backes, 35, struggled in 16 games with the Bruins this season, scoring just one goal and two assists. His contract runs through the 2020-21 season, with a cap hit of $6 million.

Andersson, 20, was selected by Bruins in the second round (57th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The Jarna, Sweden native has skated in 41 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL this season, recording two goals and 20 assists for 22 points.

