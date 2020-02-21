What Don Sweeney and Bruce Cassidy said about the Bruins’ trade for Ondrej Kase

"(Kase is) a young, talented player."

Bruce Cassidy and Don Sweeney shared their thoughts on the Bruins' trade for Ondrej Kase on Friday.
Bruce Cassidy and Don Sweeney shared their thoughts on the Bruins' trade for Ondrej Kase on Friday. –(Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe)
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 21, 2020 | 4:29 PM

Don Sweeney acquired a right-winger the Bruins were rumored to get for weeks.

The Bruins traded for forward Ondrej Kase of the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for David Backes, prospect Axel Andersson, and a 2020 first-round pick on Friday.

Sweeney told reporters on a conference call that he is “really pleased” with the trade.

“(Kase is) a young, talented player,” the Bruins’ general manager said. “He adds speed and offensive ability. It addresses a need.”

“He adds another dimension to our hockey club. . . we’re in it to win it,” Sweeney added.

Kase, who has seven goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season, is expected to play on David Krejci or Charlie Coyle’s line, according to Sweeney.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy echoed those thoughts.

“Easiest thing is to say we’ll try him with Krejci, and we probably will, and go from there,” Cassidy told reporters ahead of the Bruins’ matchup against the Flames in Calgary on Friday.

If Kase does join Krecji’s line, he’ll replace Karson Kuhlman, who only has one goal and four assists in 21 games this season.

However, don’t expect Kase to be playing with Krejci on Friday night. Kase, who has missed the Ducks’ last five games due to flu-like symptoms, will be held out for the remainder of the Bruins’ road trip and will be on the ice in full on Monday, according to Sweeney.

“Will make sure he’s 100 percent before we implement him,” Sweeney added.

The trade for Kase may not be the Bruins’ last trade before the deadline. Sweeney said the Bruins will “continue to make calls” ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Sweeney also thanked Backes for his four seasons with the Bruins.

“I want to thank David and wish (Backes’ wife) Kelly and their family the very best,” Sweeney said. “He was a tremendous person and leader. He made an impact on our team and the development of our players”

