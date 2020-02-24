Bruins trade Danton Heinen to Ducks for winger Nick Ritchie

Nick Ritchie (right) will join his ex-teammate Ondrej Kase in Boston. –Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By
Assistant Sports Editor
February 24, 2020

The Bruins are dealing away Danton Heinen to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for winger Nick Ritchie, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting.

The deal comes hours before Monday’s 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline. It’s the second move the Bruins have made at the deadline and the scond they’ve made with the Ducks. On Friday, they sent David Backes, Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round pick out west in exchange for speedy winger Ondrej Kase.

Ritchie, 6-2, 230 pounds, is the younger brother of Brett Ritchie, who has been with the Providence Bruins.

The younger Ritchie — a lefty — has 8 goals and 19 points through 41 games with the Ducks this season. He was a first-round pick, 10th overall, in 2014.

