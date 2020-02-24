How Don Sweeney improved the Bruins while receiving salary cap relief at the trade deadline

The Bruins added Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase while improving their salary cap situation.

Ondrej Kase.
Ondrej Kase. –AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
February 24, 2020

On the surface, Don Sweeney made marginal improvements adding Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie in two separate deals with the Anaheim Ducks. But the ramifications of Kase and Ritchie’s decisions go beyond potential lineup ramifications.

For starters, Don Sweeney received some much-needed cap relief in the Kase deal — that also included defensive prospect Axel Andersson — after retaining 25 percent of David Backes’ remaining salary. A mere 24 hours after arriving from their three-game swing in Western Canada, the Bruins shipped a struggling Danton Heinen to Southern California for Ritchie, saving themselves a little over $1.3 million in the process.

The two deals saved the Bruins over $3.6 million in cap space. They could’ve used that for another deadline day deal.

Advertisement

They didn’t. Sweeney stood pat after the Ritchie deal as marquee names like Chris Kreider, Kyle Palmieri, and even Joe Thornton remained with their respective clubs.

So yes, the Bruins didn’t acquire a marquee name. They didn’t even land a player of Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson’s caliber from a year ago.

Sweeney could’ve stood pat and the Bruins would’ve still been a favorite to hoist Lord Stanley in June. The Kase and Ritchie additions may not move the needle on their future odds, but they give the Bruins some depth in the middle of the lineup.

And again, they save some salary cap space for impending new deals with Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk, and Anders Bjork. The Bruins will have over $23.7 million in projected cap space heading into the off-season according to Bruins Cap Space.

 

“We’re trying to address our hockey needs first and foremost, and we tried to do that with these two acquisitions,” Sweeney said following Monday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. “We have a lot to do to get [to the Stanley Cup]. Our guys — our team — have put themselves in position to hopefully take another run, but it’s one step at a time.”

Advertisement

Kase will likely get a shot skating with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk whenever he makes his Bruins debut. Ritchie could give the Bruins some muscle in the bottom six if he cracks the lineup.

The Bruins’ rental additions under Sweeney — sans Johansson — didn’t pan out during his first four years at the helm. This year, he added a young, speedy winger and a physical, gritty power-forward with reasonable cap hits and term left on their current deals.

“For sure; that’s what I’ve been doing and why I’m playing well. That’s what I do. I drive to the net and win puck battles and hopefully can bring in a few wins down and around the net,” Ritchie said in a pool quote on why he thinks he’s a good fit with the Bruins. “Hopefully, I can help the team here and I’m going to take pride in playing that big game, winning battles, playing physical, and driving to the net for sure.”

“I’m very happy [to be here], I’m very excited,” Kase said following his first practice with his new teammates on Monday. “I think it’s probably the best organization where I can be.”

Parting with a first-round pick, a solid defensive prospect in Andersson and a player who still has some upside in Danton Heinen — despite his season-long slump — is a bit risky. Sweeney’s deadline roster tinkers, though, showcased his faith in his team’s chances for another long postseason run. He also provided some financial stability for their future.

Advertisement

“They just want to try and win. That’s all they care about,” Sweeney added about Boston’s close locker room. “They do care about who’s in their room and who can help them win and I’m very cognizant of that…these guys are driven to try and win and [we need to] give them as much as we possibly can. We’re trying to look at [our team] this year, next year and they’re a big part of it. They want guys who are pulling in the same direction as them and as hard as everyone would pull.”

TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Nick Ritchie.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Did the Bruins do enough at the NHL trade deadline? February 24, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Kevin Garnett.
Media
Showtime is producing a Kevin Garnett documentary February 24, 2020 | 5:41 PM
NBA star Bill Russell attends during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Celtics
Celtics among those to attend memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant February 24, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia giving instructions on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass. After retiring from the team in January, he was reported traveling with them to the NFL Combine.
NFL Combine
Dante Scarnecchia to help the Patriots at the NFL combine February 24, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Charles Crowley is running to help Lili Callahan beat a malignant brain tumor.
Marathon
Charles Crowley is running for #LILISTRONG February 24, 2020 | 4:43 PM
NBA
Video: Beyonce performs at memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 3:54 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
NBA
Video: Michael Jordan's tearful speech at memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie, left, celebrates after scoring past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Bruins
5 things to know about Nick Ritchie, the Bruins' deadline day pickup February 24, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Vanessa Bryant
Video: Vanessa Bryant's moving eulogy at memorial service for Kobe and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Celtics
The NBA needs another Celtics-Lakers Finals February 24, 2020 | 2:42 PM
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Group 3 Aviation shows helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan standing outside a helicopter, at a location not provided. Zobayan violated federal flight rules in 2015 when he flew into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport despite being ordered not to by air traffic control, according to records from the Federal Aviation Administration obtained by the Los Angeles Times. (Group 3 Aviation via AP, File)
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter operator for deaths in crash February 24, 2020 | 1:50 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford tosses a ball during warmups before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Celtics
What we learned about Romeo Langford after his performance against the Lakers February 24, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Naitik Shah is running the Boston Marathon in memory of his best friend and his mother, in honor of his aunt, and to raise money for cancer research.
Marathon
Naitik Shah is running for his mother, his aunt, and his best friend February 24, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Mark Teixeira discussed the backlash facing former Astros' pitcher Mike Fiers on ESPN's the Get Up.
Astros
Mark Teixeira has a problem with those labeling Mike Fiers a 'snitch' February 24, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bruins
Bruins trade Danton Heinen to Ducks for winger Nick Ritchie February 24, 2020 | 12:49 PM
An iconic picture of U.S. players celebrating their victory over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics.
Miracle on Ice
'Miracle on Ice' team wears 'Keep America Great' hats while being lauded at Trump rally February 24, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora during the 2018 season, which is now under legal scrutiny.
Red Sox
Red Sox' response to sign-stealing lawsuit cites Spygate case February 24, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Ashley Buckley running for the BAA in 2016.
Marathon
Ashley Buckley is running for her cousin's recovery February 24, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Boston Celtics 2019 NBA basketball draft player, Grant Williams smiles during a news conference to introduce the new team players, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Grant Williams met Bill Russell for the first time during Sunday's Celtics loss February 24, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Jayson Tatum (left) got a shoutout from LeBron James after he dropped 41 points in Sunday's game.
Celtics
LeBron James gave Jayson Tatum a shoutout on Instagram February 24, 2020 | 9:03 AM
Olympics
Survey finds Olympic, elite athletes struggling financially February 24, 2020 | 8:00 AM
MLB
Not his first rodeo: D-Backs ace Madison Bumgarner admits to roping under alias February 24, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts draws big cheer, drives in run during Dodgers debut February 24, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Football
Big changes are coming to the NFL scouting combine this year February 24, 2020 | 7:36 AM
NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks just clinched a playoff spot. They've only played 56 games. February 24, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial February 24, 2020 | 7:24 AM
The Lakers' LeBron James is defended by Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum during the first half.
Celtics
LeBron's clutch jumper sends Lakers past Celtics 114-112 February 23, 2020 | 7:14 PM
Dustin Pedroia's future is uncertain.
Red Sox
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on 60-day Injured List February 23, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Bill Russell is one of the all-time greats.
Celtics
Bill Russell honored Kobe Bryant by wearing Bryant's jersey to Sunday's Celtics-Lakers game February 23, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Boston Got Sole was held at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.
Boston Got Sole
The crazy sneaker deals — and stories — from Boston Got Sole February 23, 2020 | 1:37 PM