Nick Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins’ 4-3 win over Stars

The NHL-leading Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak

Boston Bruins' Jaroslav Halak, right, looks back at a goal by Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) as Bruins' Zdeno Chara (33) defends. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JIMMY GOLEN,
AP
February 28, 2020 | 7:42 AM

BOSTON (AP) — In Nick Ritchie’s second game, the Boston Bruins saw the player they were hoping for.

The former Ducks forward had a goal and an assist for his first points since Boston acquired him at the trade deadline, and the NHL-leading Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Thursday night.

“Nick was much better than the other night,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I’m not going to say he’s going to get two points every night; probably somewhere in between. But that’s what we expect of him.”

Brad Marchand broke a second-period tie and Ritchie scored 87 seconds later to make it 3-1. Then after Denis Gurianov cut the deficit to one early in the third, Ritchie fed David Pastrnak in the slot to again make it a two-goal game.

Advertisement

Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots, and Charlie Coyle scored on a double-tipped swat out of the air for Boston. The Bruins earned their 92nd point and first since acquiring Ritchie and Ondrej Kase before the trade deadline.

Ben Bishop made 24 saves and John Klingberg also scored for the Stars, who had won two straight and seven of their previous nine games.

“There’s no reason we can’t play with that team,” said Dallas forward Joe Pavelski, who had a fight with David Krejci in the second period. “We felt that tonight.”

The Bruins traded Danton Heinen to Anaheim on Monday for Ritchie, who flew to Boston that night and was on the ice the next morning for an optional skate. Against Calgary on Tuesday night, he had a turnover that led to a key goal in the Flames 5-2 victory.

On Thursday, he was more like the guy who the Bruins think can help them make it back to the Stanley Cup Final.

“The energy feels a little higher. I felt better in my legs,” he said.

Klingberg scored a power-play goal with just over two minutes left in the first on a wrist shot from the point. But the Bruins tied it on an advantage with 16 seconds left in the period, when the puck bounced off Bishop’s chest, Coyle batted it with the shaft of his stick and then knocked it in with the blade.

Advertisement

It was still 1-1 midway through the second when Krejci and Pavelski got in a fight, with Krejci landing several solid blows to the Stars center’s head. Krejci’s first fight since 2011 got the crowd riled up, and a few minutes later Charlie McAvoy — after whiffing once — slid the puck over to Marchand to give Boston the lead for good.

“That was obviously a big moment,” defenseman Zdeno Chara said. “A guy like that who’s not known for dropping gloves had a good, physical game, standing up for himself.”

The Stars cut it to 4-3 with Bishop out for an extra skater when Halak made a great right leg save on Miro Heiskanen, but the puck bounced off Chara’s skate and into the net.

NOTES: Marchand extended his point-scoring streak to eight games. He has two goals and nine assists in that span. … The Stars had been 23-4-3 when scoring the first goal of the game. … Kase made his Boston debut.

UP NEXT

Stars: At St. Louis on Saturday.

Bruins: At the New York Islanders on Saturday

TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
LSU safety Grant Delpit is a reoccurring name appearing in NFL mock drafts for the Patriots' No.23 pick.
NFL Mock Draft
NFL mock drafts are linking these players to the Patriots February 28, 2020 | 7:40 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan plays against the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL hockey game in Detroit. After realizing he was coming to a dead end in his battle with an alcohol problem, Ryan says, asking for help has shown him a way forward. Ryan met with the media Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, for the first time since entering the joint NHL/NHL Players Association assistance program Nov. 20. Ryan said the alcohol problem is one he's been battling for a while, and that he attempted to deal with it on his own before realizing he needed more help.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
NHL
Bobby Ryan scored a hat trick in return from NHL assistance program February 28, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
NFL Combine
The Patriots called out an NFL prospect for his 'loser's mentality' February 28, 2020 | 6:58 AM
David Krejci throws a punch at the Stars' Joe Pavelski.
Bruins
What David Krejci said about his first fight in 9 years February 28, 2020 | 6:47 AM
Richard Kerr is running for his nephew with Rett Syndrome.
Marathon
Richard Kerr is running for his nephew with Rett Syndrome February 27, 2020 | 4:30 PM
A Green Monster board at David Ortiz's estate sale.
David Ortiz
Here are the coolest (and most random) items for sale from David Ortiz's home in Weston February 27, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Ludovit Cap is running his 45th consecutive Boston Marathon.
Marathon
Ludovit Cap is running his 45th consecutive Boston Marathon February 27, 2020 | 2:23 PM
Soccer
Charlie Davies takes over as analyst for Revolution games on NBC Sports Boston February 27, 2020 | 1:05 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, Penn coach Jerome Allen shouts instructions to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Princeton in Princeton, N.J. Allen was hit a 15-year show-cause penalty after he accepted $300,000 in bribes to get a wealthy Florida businessman's son into the University of Pennsylvania. The Quakers also were slapped by the NCAA with two years of probation, were fined $5,000 and suffered recruiting punishments. Allen went 66-104 with the Quakers. He was hired by the Boston Celtics in 2015 and remains on the coaching staff. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)
Celtics
Celtics assistant, former Penn coach Jerome Allen gets 15-year show-cause penalty February 27, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-16-20: Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale did some throwing in the outfield this morning. The Red Sox continued Spring Training workouts today at the Jet Blue Park complex. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Red Sox’ Chris Sale to begin season on injured list February 27, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' playoff loss to the Titans in 2020.
Patriots
NFL insider says he will be 'stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots' February 27, 2020 | 9:41 AM
Boston Bruins Tyler Seguin holds up the NHL Stanley Cup as he walks to the pitching mound with teammates at Fenway Park before the Boston Red Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers in their MLB inter-league baseball game in Boston, Massachusetts June 19, 2011. The Bruins won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 39 years on June 15 when they beat the Vancouver Canucks in the seventh and deciding game of the National Hockey League championship REUTERS/Adam Hunger (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL ICE HOCKEY) -- TopChef_Fenwaytimeline
NHL
Tyler Seguin revealed the Boston moment that inspired his favorite tattoo February 27, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Dan Mees is running the Boston Marathon to support children with cancer.
Marathon
Dan Mees is running for his neighbor with inoperable childhood cancer February 27, 2020 | 9:26 AM
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) leave the field after a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots won 22-17. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tom Brady
Chase Winovich told his 'Dad' Tom Brady he's 'not allowed to leave' February 27, 2020 | 9:18 AM
MLB
Kerwin Danley named MLB's 1st black umpire crew chief February 27, 2020 | 8:02 AM
NHL
Blues rule out Jay Bouwmeester for remainder of season, playoffs February 27, 2020 | 7:56 AM
Inter Miami CF co-owners Jorge Mas, left, and David Beckham, right, pose for photos with Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber.
Soccer
MLS owners predict league will surpass MLB, Premier League February 27, 2020 | 7:45 AM
New York Mets' Tim Tebow laughs with teammates in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.. Tebow did not play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Baseball
Tim Tebow will play for Team Philippines in World Baseball Classic February 27, 2020 | 7:43 AM
College basketball
Hartford women win 1st game in season finale to end a 28-game skid February 27, 2020 | 7:37 AM
MLB
Alex Bregman becomes 7th Astros player hit by pitch in 5 games February 27, 2020 | 7:28 AM
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton latest injured Yankees star, likely to miss opener February 27, 2020 | 7:23 AM
NFL
NFL, players move closer to new CBA, but deal not done yet February 27, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Notre Dame guard T.J. Gibbs raises his fist after his game-winning basket at the buzzer as Boston College guard Jay Heath reacts.
Sports News
5 takeaways from BC basketball's heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame February 27, 2020 | 6:51 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the second half during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 33, Celtics beat Jazz 114-103 February 27, 2020 | 2:52 AM
Kobe Bryant memorabilia will be sold in a pre-planned auction.
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction February 27, 2020 | 1:27 AM
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, squeezes between Cleveland Cavaliers' Ante Zizic, left and Matthew Dellavedova in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs February 26, 2020 | 11:21 PM
Donnie Sadler in 2000.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is the biggest prospect bust in Red Sox history? February 26, 2020 | 8:03 PM
Patriots
Ex-Patriot Kevin Faulk becomes RB coach at LSU February 26, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Higgins has reportedly met with the team either at or before the Combine.
NFL Combine
The latest Patriots news to come from the NFL Combine February 26, 2020 | 7:09 PM
In this July 11, 2019, file photo, spectators watch near an artist's rendering during a groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park, a new minor league baseball stadium in Worcester.
Red Sox
Worcester approves about $30 million more for new ballpark February 26, 2020 | 5:33 PM