Chris Wagner sidelined with upper-body injury

Chris Wagner hits the post in the second period as Stars goalie Ben Bishop looks back. –John Tlumacki/Globe staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
February 28, 2020 | 6:32 PM

Bruins forward Chris Wagner will miss Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Wagner did not skate Friday morning and will not travel to New York, but he could rejoin the team later in the three-game road trip. Cassidy called Wagner “day-to-day’’ and considered Tuesday’s marquee matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning a possibility.

“Hopefully, he gets back on the ice [Saturday],’’ Cassidy said.

In the second period of Thursday’s win over the Dallas Stars, Wagner suffered an upper-body injury after tackling center Mattias Janmark. He received a roughing penalty and served two minutes in the box before exiting for the dressing room. He did not return to the game.

Advertisement

Cassidy said Wagner’s replacement will be either Anders Bjork or Joakim Nordstrom, while Karson Kuhlman will skate as right wing on the third line.

Checking on Krejci’s line

With 17 regular-season games left on the schedule, Cassidy is hoping to resolve a handful of lineup questions.

How do new faces Nick Ritchie and Ondřej Kaše fit alongside second-line center David Krejci? Cassidy said he liked how the group looked Thursday night and will stick to the combination for at least one more game.

Will Bjork earn his spot? Against the Stars, Bjork was benched midway through the second period. The 23-year-old winger will be battling for playing time with Kuhlman and Anton Blidh.

“There was a bit of a learning curve for him [Thursday] night,’’ Cassidy said. “We’d like Anders to grow so that he’ll be able to play in those types of environments.’’

Is Sean Kuraly the fourth line’s center or winger? Cassidy noted Kuraly is capable of making plays in both positions.

Will the team have the luxury to manage minutes? Heading into Saturday’s game, the Bruins hold a 7-point advantage over the Lightning for the East’s top seed. Should the team secure home ice throughout the postseason, Cassidy expressed interest in resting players down the stretch.

Advertisement

“It would be great if we did,’’ Cassidy said. “Our success going forward here, the next two-three weeks, will dictate that.’’

A crowd for McAvoy

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who grew up in Long Beach, N.Y., plans to take his family out to dinner Friday night and is looking forward to having a strong showing of fans at Saturday’s game. Said McAvoy: “It’s always good to play in front of your loved ones. I’m excited for that.’’. . . Tuukka Rask will be in net Saturday . . . Cassidy did not have an update on the timetable for defenseman Connor Clifton, who last appeared in a game on Dec. 29, when he suffered an upper body injury

TOPICS: Bruins NHL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Rafael Devers is expected to be a big part of the Red Sox offense this season.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers likely to be even bigger part of Boston offense February 28, 2020 | 6:19 PM
George Labonte is running the Boston Marathon to help inspire other cancer patients not to let it keep them from living to the fullest.
Marathon
George Labonte is running to show other survivors that cancer can't stop them February 28, 2020 | 4:30 PM
CHAD FINN
ESPN’s “Hoop Streams’’ is really gaining steam February 28, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Mohamed Sanu made only 15 catches over the final seven games of the 2019 season, including the Patriots’ playoff loss.
Patriots
Patriots’ Mohamed Sanu needs surgery on high ankle sprain, report says February 28, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Kemba Walker drives against D'Angelo Russell on Thursday.
Celtics
How does the Celtics’ starting five compare to the NBA’s best? February 28, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Boston, MA - 06/20/06 - Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals -Game 1 - Craig Hansen pitches in the 9th. Earlier today manager Terry Francona told Hansen and Manny Delcarmen that they would have specific late inning roles. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff) section: Sports, reporter: Chris Snow, slug: 21redsox. Library Tag 06212006 Sports
Red Sox
The biggest prospect busts in Red Sox history, position by position February 28, 2020 | 1:24 PM
The Merrimack men's basketball team has impressed in non-conference play, and the Warriors are hoping to do the same in Northeast Conference action in the coming months.
College basketball
Merrimack won the Northeast Conference title in their first Division I season February 28, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Eliza Garry is running for Lingzi Lu, who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.
Marathon
Eliza Garry is running for a woman who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings February 28, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Boston College is bringing in Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.
NFL Draft
What a projected top-five NFL draft pick said about BC coach Jeff Hafley February 28, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Tee Higgins answering questions at the 2020 NFL combine.
Patriots
Top draft prospect praised how the Patriots handled his combine interview February 28, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Usain Bolt wasn't a fan of Tom Brady's 40-yard dash February 28, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Tom Brady will appear in an upcoming show Gon E! News where he'll discuss his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen doesn't know where she'll live next year February 28, 2020 | 9:15 AM
Soccer
U.S. Olympic marketing chief Lisa Baird named NWSL commissioner February 28, 2020 | 8:11 AM
Olympics
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee relying on facts, planning to deal with coronavirus February 28, 2020 | 8:05 AM
Olympics
Concord native, Tufts grad running at U.S. Olympic Marathon trials February 28, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Bruins
Nick Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins' 4-3 win over Stars February 28, 2020 | 7:42 AM
LSU safety Grant Delpit is a reoccurring name appearing in NFL mock drafts for the Patriots' No.23 pick.
NFL Mock Draft
NFL mock drafts are linking these players to the Patriots February 28, 2020 | 7:40 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan plays against the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL hockey game in Detroit. After realizing he was coming to a dead end in his battle with an alcohol problem, Ryan says, asking for help has shown him a way forward. Ryan met with the media Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, for the first time since entering the joint NHL/NHL Players Association assistance program Nov. 20. Ryan said the alcohol problem is one he's been battling for a while, and that he attempted to deal with it on his own before realizing he needed more help.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
NHL
Bobby Ryan scored a hat trick in return from NHL assistance program February 28, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
NFL Combine
The Patriots called out an NFL prospect for his 'loser's mentality' February 28, 2020 | 6:58 AM
David Krejci throws a punch at the Stars' Joe Pavelski.
Bruins
What David Krejci said about his first fight in 9 years February 28, 2020 | 6:47 AM
Richard Kerr is running for his nephew with Rett Syndrome.
Marathon
Richard Kerr is running for his nephew with Rett Syndrome February 27, 2020 | 4:30 PM
A Green Monster board at David Ortiz's estate sale.
David Ortiz
Here are the coolest (and most random) items for sale from David Ortiz's home in Weston February 27, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Ludovit Cap is running his 45th consecutive Boston Marathon.
Marathon
Ludovit Cap is running his 45th consecutive Boston Marathon February 27, 2020 | 2:23 PM
Soccer
Charlie Davies takes over as analyst for Revolution games on NBC Sports Boston February 27, 2020 | 1:05 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, Penn coach Jerome Allen shouts instructions to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Princeton in Princeton, N.J. Allen was hit a 15-year show-cause penalty after he accepted $300,000 in bribes to get a wealthy Florida businessman's son into the University of Pennsylvania. The Quakers also were slapped by the NCAA with two years of probation, were fined $5,000 and suffered recruiting punishments. Allen went 66-104 with the Quakers. He was hired by the Boston Celtics in 2015 and remains on the coaching staff. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)
Celtics
Celtics assistant, former Penn coach Jerome Allen gets 15-year show-cause penalty February 27, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-16-20: Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale did some throwing in the outfield this morning. The Red Sox continued Spring Training workouts today at the Jet Blue Park complex. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Red Sox’ Chris Sale to begin season on injured list February 27, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' playoff loss to the Titans in 2020.
Patriots
NFL insider says he will be 'stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots' February 27, 2020 | 9:41 AM
Boston Bruins Tyler Seguin holds up the NHL Stanley Cup as he walks to the pitching mound with teammates at Fenway Park before the Boston Red Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers in their MLB inter-league baseball game in Boston, Massachusetts June 19, 2011. The Bruins won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 39 years on June 15 when they beat the Vancouver Canucks in the seventh and deciding game of the National Hockey League championship REUTERS/Adam Hunger (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL ICE HOCKEY) -- TopChef_Fenwaytimeline
NHL
Tyler Seguin revealed the Boston moment that inspired his favorite tattoo February 27, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Dan Mees is running the Boston Marathon to support children with cancer.
Marathon
Dan Mees is running for his neighbor with inoperable childhood cancer February 27, 2020 | 9:26 AM
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) leave the field after a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots won 22-17. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tom Brady
Chase Winovich told his 'Dad' Tom Brady he's 'not allowed to leave' February 27, 2020 | 9:18 AM