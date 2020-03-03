Will the Bruins win the Stanley Cup? Here are the latest projections and odds.

The regular season ends April 4.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime.
The Bruins are in first place in the NHL. –AP
By
March 3, 2020 | 1:14 PM

The All-Star break has come and gone. The trade deadline passed. With roughly a month left in the NHL regular season, it’s (un)officially time to look ahead to what could happen in the postseason.

For the Bruins, things are looking pretty good. The Athletic’s daily projections, which are based on 50,000 simulations of the remainder of the season that include variables such as health and schedule strength, have Boston winning its first President’s Trophy since 2014, with a projected record of 51-18-13 to just edge Tampa Bay (proj. 52-24-6).

Thus, the Bruins have a 100 percent chance to make the playoffs, a 67 percent chance of making it to the second round, 31 percent chance to make the Eastern Conference Finals, a 19 percent chance to play in the final, and an 11 percent chance to win it all. The Lightning have the best chance to win the Cup at 21 percent, according to The Athletic.

MoneyPuck, which simulates the seasons 100,000 times to create its projections, has things looking better for the B’s, who have a 9.1 percent chance to win the Stanley Cup, third to Philadelphia (12.7 percent) and Vegas (11.6 percent).

In post-trade deadline betting, the Bruins have +700 odds to win the Cup according to Westgate Sportsbook, which is third overall behind Tampa Bay and Vegas (+500). FanDuel puts them at the same odds, but second only to Tampa (+500). MyBookie puts the Bruins at +650, behind Tampa at +550.

The Bruins have 16 games remaining in the regular season, which concludes April 4.

 

 

