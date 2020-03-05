NESN’s ratings for Bruins games up 49 percent from last season

The Bruins have put together a remarkable regular season, leading the NHL in wins (42) and points (96) through 67 games.

NESN’s telecasts of their games have delivered many impressive numbers too.

Through 56 telecasts this season, Bruins games on the network are averaging a 3.49 household rating. That is a 49 percent increase compared to the same number of telecasts last season, and its highest overall rating to this point in the schedule in four seasons.