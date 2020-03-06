What Patrice Bergeron said about Bobby Orr’s visit with the Bruins

Bruins legend Bobby Orr was in attendance as the Bruins rallied to a 2-1 overtime win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, and his presence continued to have an effect on even the most experienced Bruins players.

“Obviously, he’s a legend of the game and always such a gentleman and so nice to all of us,” said 16-year Bruin Patrice Bergeron before the game. “Always makes sure he says ‘Hi’ or shakes our hands and wishes us all the best. So it’s always a treat and a pleasure to meet him and see him.”

🎥 Patrice Bergeron on tonight's game against the Panthers and Bobby Orr's visits when the team is in Florida: "It's always nice to see him. He's a legend of the game and always such a gentleman." pic.twitter.com/Pe7jsn3Oy3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 5, 2020

Orr scored 888 points (264 goals, 624 assists) in 10 seasons with the Bruins from 1966-76.