Bruins postpone ceremony to honor 1970 Stanley Cup team
The event has been pushed back to next fall because of the coronavirus.
The Bruins announced Wednesday a planned ceremony to honor the 1970 Stanley Cup champions later this month has been postponed until next season.
“Given the higher risks associated with COVID-19 in older adults, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all non-essential travel and as such the Bruins do not want to encourage travel for members of the 1970 team,” read a statement issued by the team.
The ceremony was scheduled to be held prior to the Bruins-Red Wings game on March 24. Instead, an event will be held at a date and time to be announced next fall.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.