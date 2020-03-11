Bruins to play Sharks in empty arena on March 21 due to coronavirus

The San Jose Sharks announced Wednesday that their March 21 game against the Bruins will be played as scheduled at the SAP Center, but closed to the general public.

As of this point, it’s the first Bruins game to be affected by the coronavirus.

“Admission to games will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, approved credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials,” the Sharks said in a statement.

Santa Clara County, where the SAP Center is located, is under a gathering ban due to the outbreak, joining a number of other counties and cities that have issued bans on large groups of people in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In addition to the Sharks-Bruins game, the Sharks-Canadiens game on March 19 and the Sharks-Coyotes game on March 29 will also be closed to the general public.

All three games will still be available via television broadcast.