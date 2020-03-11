Gritty, the Flyers’ mascot, made fun of Brad Marchand’s shootout fail
The Bruins still defeated the Flyers, 2-0.
After Brad Marchand’s failed shootout attempt cost the Bruins the game against the Flyers in January, the 31-year-old winger said he was “not going to overthink it.”
Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, wasn’t quite ready to move on before Tuesday night’s rematch. In a photo on Twitter, Gritty hoisted a sign above his head that featured a photo of Marchand, with a big red arrow pointing to the circled puck.
“People don’t forget,” read the caption.
People don’t forget. pic.twitter.com/WyMdYV3XP2
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 10, 2020
The sign didn’t get under the skin of the Bruins, who shut out Philadelphia 2-0.
