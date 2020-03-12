Read the Bruins’ statement on coronavirus and the NHL’s suspension of play

The Boston Bruins issued several statements Thursday in regards to the ongoing concerns over COVID-19. The NHL announced earlier in the day that it will suspend the 2019- 20 season, joining the NBA, MLB, and the NCAA in the decision to prohibit competitive play due to the virus.

Here are the official statements from Bruins personnel.

Bruins president Cam Neely: “While we are disappointed to have the season put on pause, we respect and support the decision of the NHL. The health of our fans, players, staff and all of our associates is paramount, and we are hopeful that we can continue the season when it is safe to resume. We will provide Bruins updates when available, and on behalf of the organization we would like to wish good health to all.”

Advertisement

General manager Don Sweeney: “I think we all believe that the health and well-being of every individual person has to be the priority when decisions like this are made. We want to support the efforts of the entire Health sector as they dedicate their lives to care for those in need. Hopefully we are able to resume playing at some point and the pursuit of the Stanley Cup is realized and becomes a small part of the story. Right now, the world’s focus must remain on people staying healthy and recovering from these challenging times.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy: “It is disappointing, but it’s the prudent thing to do in these uncertain times. The health of every individual all over the globe is the number one priority and more important than hockey. Hopefully the situation improves to a point where we can resume hockey and compete for the Stanley Cup but until then please remain safe and healthy.”

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, as well as alternate captain Patrice Bergeron expressed their concerns about the virus and supported the NHL’s decision to pause their season.

“Today’s news is difficult to process for our team, our staff, our city and our fans everywhere,” Chara said. “As players, we love being able to compete and feed off the passion of our fans, but we understand that this challenge facing our world is much bigger than sports. We fully respect the NHL’s decision today and wish everyone good health until we can once again come together to celebrate the game we love.”

Advertisement

Bergeron added: “While it’s disappointing the season has been paused, it’s become apparent that the situation is much larger than sports. In a time like this it is important we continue to listen to experts whose job it is to maintain the safety and well-being of the population until the issue stabilizes. That said, we hope the situation improves soon and we can resume our pursuit of the Stanley Cup. Finally, I’d like to wish everyone in the New England community, and people across the globe, safety and good health.”