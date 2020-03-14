A GoFundMe, with support of Bruins players, has been set up for TD Garden employees

Bruins players are donating money via a GoFundMe page to benefit TD Garden employees who have been hit by the ripple effects of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday at 12:15 p.m., it appears David Pastrnak, Joakim Nordstrom, Charlie McAvoy, and Tuukka Rask, as well as Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina, have all donated $1,000 apiece. The goal is $250,000, and the number is steadily increasing after Marchand shared the link on social media.

Some good friends started this go fund me page for the TD Garden employees. Please take a lookhttps://t.co/JCTW5hst9v — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 14, 2020

Gunnar, Lola, Meghan, and Jon Larson are organizing the fundraiser, and the bio reads: “COVID-19 precautions have led to pauses in NHL, NBA and Garden event activity. Hundreds of loyal TD Garden workers will lose considerable and critical income during the suspension of events. Bruins and Celtics fans should step up and help these families fill the void caused by this terrible health crisis. We should come together as a community to demonstrate our strength, mutual loyalty and commitment.”