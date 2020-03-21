Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs establishes $1.5 million fund for TD Garden workers affected by coronavirus shutdown

"We thank our associates for their patience and understanding while we worked through the complexity of this unprecedented situation."

Owner Jeremy Jacobs answers a reporter's question.
Owner Jeremy Jacobs answers a reporter's question. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
March 21, 2020 | 10:14 AM

Hourly workers at TD Garden are finally getting financial relief during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Bruins announced Saturday that Bruins owner and Delaware North chairman Jeremy Jacobs and his family have established a $1.5 million relief fund for part-time gameday associates if the six remaining regular-season Bruins games at the Garden are not played.

“We thank our associates for their patience and understanding while we worked through the complexity of this unprecedented situation,” the statement said.

The NHL postponed its season indefinitely on March 12.

The Bruins were the last of the 31 NHL teams to offer financial assistance to its part-time workers, drawing criticism from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

“These workers, they’re going to be hurting,” Healey told Boston.com in a telephone interview Thursday afternoon. “They’re going to have trouble paying rent, buying groceries, and all sorts of things. Delaware North, the Jacobs family, they need to step up here like other NHL teams have, like other owners have, and just find a way to get workers some relief.”

