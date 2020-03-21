Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs establishes $1.5 million fund for TD Garden workers affected by coronavirus shutdown

Hourly workers at TD Garden are finally getting financial relief during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Bruins announced Saturday that Bruins owner and Delaware North chairman Jeremy Jacobs and his family have established a $1.5 million relief fund for part-time gameday associates if the six remaining regular-season Bruins games at the Garden are not played.

“We thank our associates for their patience and understanding while we worked through the complexity of this unprecedented situation,” the statement said.