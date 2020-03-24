The ice sheet at TD Garden has been melted

Like the rest of the NHL, the Bruins remain iced out, their business at a standstill now for nearly two weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, at TD Garden, the ice is literally out.

The building’s Bull Gang crew shut down the ice plant last week, and the ice sheet, measuring 85 feet by 200 feet, went down the drain. We await to see whether the remainder of the 2019-20 season, and the playoffs, go with it.