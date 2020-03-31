Brad Marchand named the best and worst trash-talker in the NHL

Do Brad Marchand’s trash-talking skills match up with what he puts out on the ice?

According to the NHL Players’ Association’s 2019-20 Player Poll, which surveyed 588 players on a number of hockey-related topics, it depends on who you ask.

Marchand, 31, was named the league’s best and worst trash-talker by his peers for the second consecutive season. He earned 25.87 percent of the vote as the league’s best, up from 21.32 percent in 2018-19. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Marchand’s peers also named him the worst trash-talker, coming in with 10.59 percent of the votes.

In both categories, he earned the title over Drew Doughty of Los Angeles.

Marchand was also named one of the league’s funniest players, finishing third with 5.68 percent of the vote. He was tabbed as the third best follow on social media (4.37 percent), too.

The winger wasn’t the only Bruin to feature prominently in the poll. Patrice Bergeron was in the running for most complete player, finishing second (25.44 percent) to Pittsburgh Penguin Sidney Crosby (45.56). Bergeron also was named a player wanted on a team that had to win one game, finishing fourth with 3.33 percent of the vote.

