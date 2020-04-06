Bobby Orr wrote a moving letter to the ‘heroes’ working at Mass. General

Sandwich-09/26/13 Former Bruins great Bobby Orr at his home. Boston Globe staff Photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
Bobby Orr. –Photo by John Tlumacki
By
April 6, 2020

Legendary Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr, who often required the care and expertise of the Massachusetts General Hospital staff over the last 50-plus years, on Monday sent a heartfelt letter of encouragement to workers there dealing with the onslaught of coronavirus patients.

Orr, who turned 72 last month, referred to the MGH workers as “heroes” for their ongoing fight against the pandemic, which as of Monday afternoon had claimed some 75,000 lives worldwide, including 260 in the Bay State.

“This message is for everybody currently on the front lines at Mass. General, doing what you all do so well,” wrote Orr.

Read the rest of his note below:

Thank you to the physicians, nurses, technicians, custodians, administrators, supply handlers—everyone there who is contributing in these unprecedented times. The battle against COVID-19 could never be managed without your tireless dedication, and please know that the people you serve understand your commitment, and we do not take it for granted. This pandemic has yet again demonstrated what everyone at Mass General is made of as you go about your daily routines. You are not only saving lives at your wonderful facilities—you are also protecting so many more people beyond your hospital walls as a function of your best efforts. It strikes me that the word “hero” is often used to describe athletes in our society, but in my eyes, YOU are the true heroes that I personally look up to and your are constantly on my mind. This virus is no game, so we need real life heroes to step up and bring it under control. Thankfully, that is exactly what you are doing.

Undoubtedly, the days and weeks ahead will test us all in many ways. But none will be tested more than those of you who continue to manage, treat and research the virus day after day after day. Given your efforts and expertise, I have great confidence in the eventual outcome of this pandemic, in no small measure because of the excellence I have personally witnessed at Mass General.

To all of you, please … keep on fighting the good fight, and thank you so much for all you do.

With great respect,

Bobby Orr

