NESN is recruiting ex-Bruins to provide social media commentary on classic rebroadcasts

NESN has lined up a series of former players to take over its telecasts of classic Red Sox’ and Bruins’ games on Twitter to provide real-time commentary, answer fan questions, and provide on-screen insight.

NESN already has had Shane Victorino tweet his way through a rebroadcast of a 2013 World Series game. This week, they’ll have three ex-Bruins taking part in a Twitter takeover during some classic reruns.

Tuesday at 8 p.m.: Michael Ryder is scheduled to offer his commentary for Game 2 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals against Tampa Bay.

Wednesday at 8 p.m.: Rich Peverley is slated to give his thoughts during the rebroadcast of Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals against the Lightning.

Friday at 8 p.m.: Gregory Campbell is scheduled to tweet his thoughts during a rebroadcast of Game 5 of that same 2011 series against Tampa Bay.