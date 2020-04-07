Former Bruin Colby Cave hospitalized after suffering brain bleed

Cave is from North Battleford, Saskatchewan, and his wife, Emily, is from Toronto. The couple married last summer.

According to the Edmonton Oilers, Cave’s current team, he had emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He remained in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital early Tuesday evening.

Former Bruins center Colby Cave, 25, was admitted to the intensive care unit at a Toronto hospital on Tuesday after suffering a brain bleed overnight.

Cave, who signed with the Bruins out of junior (WHL Swift Current) in 2015, played in 23 games with the varsity from 2017-19, recording a goal and four assists. He suited up for 20 games in 2018-19, briefly filling in as the No. 1 center for an injured Patrice Bergeron.

It was a feather in the cap for Cave, who was twice passed over in the NHL Draft (2013, 2014) and departed from summer camps in San Jose (2013) and Arizona (2014) without employment.

“If you’d have told me five years ago I’d be playing on the first line in the NHL,” he said at the time, “I’d have told you you were full of it.”

Edmonton claimed him on waivers in January 2019, and dressed him for the final 33 games of that season (2-1—3). He played 11 games there last year and 44 with the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif. (11-22—23). He does not have a contract for next season.