Bruins voice Jack Edwards is not optimistic the NHL will be able to finish its season

"I quickly got pessimistic about the resumption of the season."

Jack Edwards NESN
NESN Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards at TD Garden in 2014. –Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis
SHARE TWEET 11 COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
April 10, 2020

In normal times, the Stanley Cup playoffs would have started Wednesday night.

The Bruins, who led the NHL in points (a nice round 100) when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season March 12, would have begun their journey against one of the Eastern Conference wild-card teams. They were in line to play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley would have called the game on NESN. Edwards, forever excitable and always willing to share a soliloquy, might have compared the Blue Jackets to the redcoats. Brickley would have chuckled, then, as always, astutely broken down the action.

The soundtrack to the beginning of another hopeful Bruins postseason would have been familiar fun.

Yes, of course, Edwards thinks about what might have been.

“I thought they were poised to make a run at it,’’ Edwards said. “Of course, the motto in the postseason is, ‘Be prepared to be surprised.’ But this team has demonstrated it can win games in many, many different ways.

“Tuukka [Rask] or Jaro [Halak] can stand on their heads and steal a game, the defense is robust and deep, they are getting secondary scoring, Charlie Coyle is playing the best hockey of his life. And the core players are all hitting their notes.”

But Edwards is blunt when it comes to assessing whether the NHL will return this season. He believes that the season will not resume, and the Bruins’ opportunity to win their first Stanley Cup since 2011 will not come this year.

“I hesitate to talk in the present tense,’’ he said, “because I think this season is gone.”

Edwards said he and his family have many friends who work in medicine, including a nurse at Mass. General and a friend from high school whose daughter is a doctor in New York.

Conversations with them quickly made him realize that the season probably was over.

“The more you talk to people who are in the hot spots or close to the hot spots,’’ Edwards said, “the more you realize how vicious and unpredictable this virus is, because of the contagion factor before you start showing symptoms. I quickly got pessimistic about the resumption of the season.

“If you watch the replays of the 2011 games on NESN, you notice and remember the atmosphere at TD Garden, and how much inadvertent expectoration there is, and how much saliva and beer there is everywhere, you realize how much of a bomb that could be.

“It’s going to be a long time before we can get people together like that again.”

Edwards said it would be foolhardy for the NHL to try to cram in the playoffs during the summer, for logistical reasons, but also for the sake of the players’ health.

“Say the Stanley Cup Final ends on Labor Day,’’ he said. “Do you go right back into action in the first week of October and ask the star players, the finalists, to play 130 games in a calendar year? That’s just idiocy, because you’re putting at risk the greatest equity the owners have, which is the players.

“You don’t want to ruin a guy’s career because of one eight-week playoff run that is disjointed because of the pandemic. It’s a really problematic situation.”

Edwards said the concept of shortening playoff series would be a disadvantage to favored teams such as the Bruins that earned their high seeds over the long season.

“There would be low-quality games when the players return, because the first week or 10 days would be like training camp again,’’ he said. “And the first two games — the ones when everyone is rusty — would be played at the site of the higher seed. That’s not right.

“And you can’t shorten the series to five games, either. That’s not long enough. If the 2011 Cup Final ended in five games rather than seven, they would have had a parade in Vancouver rather than a riot.”

Edwards, that familiar optimist when all is right in the Bruins’ world, said the scary state of the real world at the moment does not mean he’s become a pessimist. He says he’s just being realistic.

“Unless some miraculous certain cure comes along and we can start getting people vaccinated immediately, I don’t see a legitimate playoff format for 2020,’’ he said.

“I seriously question whether the NFL can start on time, whether there will be a baseball season at all, whether the NBA can finish.

“I certainly hope that hockey can get back to something resembling normal soon, but for public safety and with our society at stake, I don’t think it’s worth experimenting with peoples’ lives.”

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins NHL NHL Playoffs Media

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tony Dungy said it will be weird to root for Tom Brady now that Brady is in Tampa Bay.
Tony Dungy
What Tony Dungy said about Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers April 11, 2020 | 9:28 PM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney takes questions from reporters during a news conference, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boston. The NHL hockey team are bringing head coach Bruce Cassidy back next season, dropping the interim tag from his title as a reward for leading the team back to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Bruins
Don Sweeney says he hopes Torey Krug hasn't played his last game with the Bruins April 11, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine.
Patriots
5 potential fits at quarterback for the Patriots in the NFL Draft April 11, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Frederick Scott played three seasons at Rider.
College Sports
What Frederick Scott said about joining the BC basketball team April 11, 2020 | 6:21 PM
The Celtics might have faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
NBA
Examining an NBA playoffs that weren't - and wondering what might have been April 11, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Meghan Duggan of the United States Women's Ice Hockey team after winning a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics.
Local
US women’s hockey captain Meghan Duggan subs in for Danvers gym teacher battling coronavirus April 11, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Boston-11/29/18 The Boston Bruins vs Islanders- Bruins Colby Cave(left) hugs Ryan Donato after Donato scored the winniing goal in a shootout. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
'It’s hard to put my feelings into words': Bruins issue statements following death of Colby Cave April 11, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Andrew Benintendi, Ryan Zimmerman.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Assigning a statistical comp to each member of the 2020 Red Sox April 11, 2020 | 11:48 AM
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 26: Colby Cave #26 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck against Ron Hainsey #2 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on November 26, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins 4-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Colby Cave
Former Bruins center Colby Cave dies at 25 April 11, 2020 | 11:25 AM
FILE-In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. The NFL's video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season. An offseason survey by the powerful competition committee, which recommends rules adjustments, shows strong opposition to the system installed last year. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
NFL
NFL abandons rule that made pass interference reviewable by instant replay April 11, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Grant Wahl
Media
Longtime soccer writer Grant Wahl fired amid more turbulence at Sports Illustrated April 11, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Former NFL football player Dan Fouts during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 3, 2013, in Canton, Ohio. ()
Media
CBS isn't renewing NFL analyst Dan Fouts April 10, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and more to participate in charity poker tournament April 10, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Tom Brady wearing a TB12 hat during a 2019 press conference.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's company has reportedly filed for more Tampa-themed trademarks April 10, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Hanley Ramirez
Sports Q
Who is the worst defensive outfielder in Red Sox history? April 10, 2020 | 1:29 PM
XFL
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees April 10, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Patriots
Who could the Patriots take at No. 23 in the 2020 NFL Draft? April 10, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (left) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of their NFL football game in Miami, Florida September 12, 2011.
Patriots
The Patriots' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL Draft April 10, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Baseball
Ron Roenicke's nephew describes his mandatory quarantine in Taiwan April 10, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez to rep Red Sox in MLB The Show video game tournament April 10, 2020 | 11:25 AM
Tom Brady playing for the Patriots in 2019.
Tom Brady
Terry Bradshaw explained why he doesn't think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time April 10, 2020 | 10:21 AM
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Golf
Golf Digest is simulating the Masters, and the winner will be revealed Friday April 10, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021 April 10, 2020 | 7:50 AM
UFC
UFC 249 canceled after ESPN, Disney halt promotion's plans April 10, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Torey Krug.
Hockey
Nothing mimics skating for NHL players April 10, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL
Official: Saints emails on clergy crisis should stay secret April 10, 2020 | 7:28 AM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NFL Draft
NFL will have 58 prospects participating remotely in draft April 10, 2020 | 7:23 AM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
NFL
Rams reportedly trade Brandin Cooks to Texans April 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Tiger Woods
Golf
Tiger Woods's family quarantine is a lot like yours (except for the green jacket) April 9, 2020 | 7:51 PM
Harvard University.
Ivy League
Some Ivy schools, including Harvard, deny withdrawing option to spring athletes April 9, 2020 | 5:52 PM