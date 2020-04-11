Bruins issue statements following death of former center Colby Cave

Former Bruins center Colby Cave died Saturday, after he was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday following emergency surgery to remove a cyst that was putting pressure on his brain.

Cave, 25, played 23 games for the Bruins, debuting in the 2017-18 season, and spent five seasons with their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. He was traded to the Oilers in the middle of the 2018-19 campaign.

Bruins president Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney, coach Bruce Cassidy, captain Zdeno Chara, alternate captain Patrice Bergeron, and forward Jake DeBrusk each issued a statement Saturday morning following Cave’s death.

Read them all below.

President Cam Neely

On behalf of the entire Bruins organization, I want to extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to Colby’s family. As an undrafted free agent from Saskatchewan, Colby chose the Bruins and once he came to our organization, he seized the opportunity and showed on and off the ice that he was a special hockey player and person. He was, and will always be a Bruin, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

General manager Don Sweeney

I was saddened to hear the news that Colby was unable to awaken from his coma and has passed. My heart aches for Emily and the entire Cave family. Colby was a special person! He signed with the Bruins as an undrafted player but his accomplishments in the WHL told a different story. His leadership qualities were beyond his years! When he arrived at development camp and in Providence for the 2015-16 season, he exhibited Patrice Bergeron-like characteristics, on and off the ice! Driven and committed to be an NHL player, Colby was also uniquely unselfish with his own NHL dream, helping his teammates and his coaches, game-by-game and day-by-day! Colby’s red hair underneath that “Peaky Blinders” brimmed hat during the teams’ march into Notre Dame Stadium for the Winter Classic is a special memory… not because the Bruins won that day but because I know Colby cherished the opportunity to play in that game. The Hockey World lost a great person who was beloved by his teammates and everyone that was fortunate enough to spend time with Colby Cave.

Coach Bruce Cassidy

Colby was a solid player, beloved teammate, but more importantly a truly special person. He will be missed but never forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Emily, her family and the Cave family.

Captain Zdeno Chara

To Colby’s wife Emily, his parents, and both of their families, I am so saddened and sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during these difficult times. We will all cherish our memories and be grateful for the time we had with such a special person as Colby. He was a great teammate and a friend. He will be deeply missed. On behalf of myself and the rest of the players on the Boston Bruins, please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss.

Alternate captain Patrice Bergeron

I’m very saddened by the news of Colby’s passing this morning. He was a tremendous young man with passion, dedication and respect for the game of hockey. Beyond that he was genuine, respectful and always full of life. I’m glad our paths crossed, and I had the chance to get to know him. He will be dearly missed by all. On behalf of myself, my wife Stephanie, and our three kids, we send our most sincere condolences to his wife Emily and his whole family. We are keeping you in our thoughts and sending you strength and love during this unimaginable time.

Forward Jake DeBrusk

I’m so shocked and saddened to hear this horrible news. It’s hard to put my feelings into words. I was lucky to play junior hockey with Colby. He was our captain and leader. It was an unforgettable moment when we again played together in the NHL for the Boston Bruins. He was an amazing person, player and friend. Sending my deepest condolences to Emily and the Cave family. Rest in peace Colby.

Other former teammates expressed their condolences via social media.

I will always miss our days together in providence. Best roommate you could ever ask for always picking up after @ACzarnik7 and I love you buddy RIP Caver — Frank Vatrano (@Frank_Vatrano) April 11, 2020

Rest In Peace caver, always enjoyed our time together. Was a pleasure and honor to play with you. You always had a positive mindset and could light a room with your smile and laugh. Praying for your family — Austin Czarnik (@ACzarnik7) April 11, 2020

Rest In Peace Caver ! Heartbreaking news I was Lucky enough to be your friend and teammate , you always had positive attitude with that smile of yours and I’ll always remember you.. — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) April 11, 2020