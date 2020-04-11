Former Bruin Colby Cave dies at 25

Former Bruin and current Edmonton Oiler Colby Cave died Saturday, after he was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday following emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away this morning,” the family said in a statement issued Saturday. “I [Emily, his wife] and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”