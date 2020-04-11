Former Bruin Colby Cave dies at 25

"We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time."

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 26: Colby Cave #26 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck against Ron Hainsey #2 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on November 26, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins 4-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Colby Cave skates with the puck, November 26, 2018. –Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
April 11, 2020 | 11:25 AM

Former Bruin and current Edmonton Oiler Colby Cave died Saturday, after he was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday following emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away this morning,” the family said in a statement issued Saturday. “I [Emily, his wife] and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins NHL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston-11/29/18 The Boston Bruins vs Islanders- Bruins Colby Cave(left) hugs Ryan Donato after Donato scored the winniing goal in a shootout. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Bruins issue statements following death of former center Colby Cave April 11, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Andrew Benintendi, Ryan Zimmerman.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Assigning a statistical comp to each member of the 2020 Red Sox April 11, 2020 | 11:48 AM
FILE-In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. The NFL's video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season. An offseason survey by the powerful competition committee, which recommends rules adjustments, shows strong opposition to the system installed last year. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
NFL
NFL abandons rule that made pass interference reviewable by instant replay April 11, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Grant Wahl
Media
Longtime soccer writer Grant Wahl fired amid more turbulence at Sports Illustrated April 11, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Former NFL football player Dan Fouts during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 3, 2013, in Canton, Ohio. ()
Media
CBS isn't renewing NFL analyst Dan Fouts April 10, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and more to participate in charity poker tournament April 10, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Tom Brady wearing a TB12 hat during a 2019 press conference.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's company has reportedly filed for more Tampa-themed trademarks April 10, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Hanley Ramirez
Sports Q
Who is the worst defensive outfielder in Red Sox history? April 10, 2020 | 1:29 PM
XFL
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees April 10, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Jack Edwards NESN
Bruins
Chad Finn: Bruins voice Jack Edwards is not optimistic the NHL will be able to finish its season April 10, 2020 | 1:06 PM
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Patriots
Who could the Patriots take at No. 23 in the 2020 NFL Draft? April 10, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (left) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of their NFL football game in Miami, Florida September 12, 2011.
Patriots
The Patriots' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL Draft April 10, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Baseball
Ron Roenicke's nephew describes his mandatory quarantine in Taiwan April 10, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez to rep Red Sox in MLB The Show video game tournament April 10, 2020 | 11:25 AM
Tom Brady playing for the Patriots in 2019.
Tom Brady
Terry Bradshaw explained why he doesn't think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time April 10, 2020 | 10:21 AM
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Golf
Golf Digest is simulating the Masters, and the winner will be revealed Friday April 10, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021 April 10, 2020 | 7:50 AM
UFC
UFC 249 canceled after ESPN, Disney halt promotion's plans April 10, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Torey Krug.
Hockey
Nothing mimics skating for NHL players April 10, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL
Official: Saints emails on clergy crisis should stay secret April 10, 2020 | 7:28 AM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NFL Draft
NFL will have 58 prospects participating remotely in draft April 10, 2020 | 7:23 AM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
NFL
Rams reportedly trade Brandin Cooks to Texans April 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Tiger Woods
Golf
Tiger Woods's family quarantine is a lot like yours (except for the green jacket) April 9, 2020 | 7:51 PM
Harvard University.
Ivy League
Some Ivy schools, including Harvard, deny withdrawing option to spring athletes April 9, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Boston Red Sox's Chaim Bloom looks out at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, after it was announced he will be the baseball team's Chief Baseball Officer. In this role, Bloom will be responsible for all matters of baseball operations. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Forbes: Red Sox are third most valuable MLB franchise at $3.3 billion April 9, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Harvard's Bryce Aiken will transfer to Seton Hall next season.
Harvard
Bryce Aiken announces he will transfer from Harvard to Seton Hall April 9, 2020 | 4:14 PM
NBA
NBA says players will receive full checks on April 15 April 9, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday.
Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman has vandalism charge dropped April 9, 2020 | 12:03 PM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 21: Colby Cave #26 of the Boston Bruins, center, skates against the Winnipeg Jets during his first NHL game at TD Garden on December 21, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Colby Cave
Former Bruin Colby Cave remains in a coma after brain surgery. His wife says, 'we need a miracle' April 9, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Paul Pierce Boston Celtics
Celtics
Paul Pierce to participate in ESPN-televised H-O-R-S-E competition April 9, 2020 | 10:36 AM