NESN will feature David Pastrnak’s season, Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup run in the week ahead

In our quarantined quest to keep you up to date with the creative ways national and regional sports networks are filling their programming void, here’s a look at what NESN has planned for the coming week.

Pasta’s Season of Goals: A one-hour program featuring all of David Pastrnak’s 48 goals chronologically debuts Sunday at 8 p.m. The program includes interviews and other sound and clips.

Best of Roger Clemens: NESN will air one of Roger Clemens’s greatest games as a member of the Red Sox each night this week at 6 p.m. beginning Monday. His pair of 20-strikeout games, which happened 10 years apart, will be re-played on Monday (the ’86 masterpiece against the Mariners) and Thursday (his ’96 gem against the Tigers).

Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup encores: The ongoing replay of games from the Bruins’ championship continues Saturday with Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Canucks. The series resumes Monday with Game 6. Game 7 airs Tuesday, and the championship parade will be shown Wednesday. All air at 8:30 p.m. During the Game 6 rebroadcast, former Bruin Milan Lucic will host a “Twitter takeover” of the broadcast and interact with fans on the social media platform. NESN will end the week of Bruins content by showing clinching games from past playoff series, starting with Game 5 against the Canadiens in 1988 on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.