NESN getting 2011 Bruins together for livestream of Stanley Cup clincher

NESN will rebroadcast Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final Tuesday night.

Vancouver, CA - 06/15/11 Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) hoists the Stanley Cup Trophy. The Boston Bruins took on the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin), section: Sports, reporter: Fluto Shinzawa, slug: 16bruins.
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara hoists the Stanley Cup Trophy. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
April 20, 2020 | 2:07 PM

Even in these quarantined times, the Bruins and NESN have found a fun way to get the band back together.

When NESN rebroadcasts Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final Tuesday night (8:30 p.m.), a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks that clinched their first championship since ’72, viewers will be able to watch it with some especially good and insightful company.

In what the network and the team have dubbed “Locker Room Time Machine,’’ the entire 2011 Bruins team is expected to simultaneously reunite via livestream on the Bruins’ official YouTube channel to watch and comment on the game.

During their telecast, NESN will also be showing all the live tweets from the Bruins’ official Twitter account on screen.

Advertisement

Subscribers to the Boston Bruins’ official YouTube channel will receive a notification when the event begins, and direct links to the livestream will be posted on the Bruins’ official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Media

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Danny Ainge in 2019.
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge explained how his golf competition motivated Michael Jordan April 20, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Desiree Linden of the US after crossing the finish line to win the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
'If we act like champions, we will all win' April 20, 2020 | 10:21 AM
The Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street, is shown virtually deserted on Wednesday.
Boston Marathon
Read the Boston Marathon's message to essential workers April 20, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Patriots uniform
Patriots
The Patriots released their new uniforms April 20, 2020 | 8:40 AM
Runners' shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Marathon
Missing Boston and a bus ride on Marathon Monday April 20, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Tagovailoa is a projected first-round pick in April's NFL Draft.
NFL Draft
Tua Tagovailoa, once the NFL draft's top prospect, enters as its biggest gamble April 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
College Sports
If colleges cut sports programs, could new models emerge? April 20, 2020 | 7:26 AM
A grounds crew worker cuts the infield in front of empty seats at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Sports
When sports leagues plan to resume play April 20, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski Patriots Broncos
TV
Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Marble Racing
National News
Competitive marble racing finds fans in a world missing sports April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Author Ellen Hunter Gans.
Marathon
I was supposed to run the Boston Marathon on Monday. How I’m honoring the race instead. April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Mark Cuban on Basketball
NBA
Mark Cuban doesn't want the NBA to rush its return April 18, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Lauren Manis Holy Cross Basketball Player
WNBA DRAFT
Franklin native and Holy Cross hoops star Lauren Manis selected in WNBA Draft April 18, 2020 | 5:36 PM
David Pastrnak's 48 goals this season will be featured in a NESN program on Sunday.
Bruins
Chad Finn: NESN has a week full of highlights in store April 18, 2020 | 3:21 PM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans.
NFL Draft
What NFL Draft experts are saying about this year’s quarterback class April 18, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Patriots drafted Devin McCourty in the first round in 2010.
Patriots
10 years ago, Bill Belichick needed a strong draft and delivered. Can he do it again? April 18, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Larry Bird
TV
NBC Sports Boston is airing a bunch more old Celtics games April 18, 2020 | 11:57 AM
SB Nation website.
Media
SB Nation faces murky future after Vox Media furloughs national writers for three months April 17, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson works with Marcus Smart, left, during warmups before an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
It’s a wait and see game for Celtics assistant Kara Lawson and 3x3 basketball April 17, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Drew Bledsoe calls a play during the first half of a game against the Cardinals in October, 1999.
Patriots
Patriots reveal on Friday that they will reveal new uniforms on Monday April 17, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Michael Jordan
Media
Chad Finn: Like Michael Jordan himself, ESPN’s documentary on final year of Bulls’ dynasty is extraordinary April 17, 2020 | 9:44 PM
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) plays against Utah in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament in Las Vegas. The Associated Press had a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers hold a mock draft. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
WNBA
Sabrina Ionescu goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to New York Liberty April 17, 2020 | 9:09 PM
NBA
NBA players to receive 25% less in paychecks starting May 15 April 17, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Adam Butler
Adam Butler
Patriots re-sign restricted free-agent Adam Butler April 17, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Carlos Gil
New England Revolution
MLS pushes back season to at least June 8 April 17, 2020 | 3:16 PM
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)
Patriots
NFL to hold practice remote draft on Monday April 17, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Hopkinton Boston Marathon
Marathon
Town of Hopkinton urges marathon runners to stay home on Patriots' Day April 17, 2020 | 11:27 AM
Brad Marchand.
Bruins
Would the Bruins accept the Stanley Cup if the NHL doesn't return? April 17, 2020 | 11:11 AM
2019 Laver Cup Geneva
Tennis
Laver Cup Boston postponed to 2021 April 17, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick talks to reporters after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins in 2019.
Patriots
NFL insider thinks Patriots will use a 'premium pick' on a quarterback April 17, 2020 | 10:33 AM