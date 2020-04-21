Charlie McAvoy recalls his Bruins debut

McAvoy, the team’s first-round pick in 2016, had just completed his sophomore season at Boston University. He was pressed into the lineup and logged the second-most minutes among Bruins in a 2-1 win at Ottawa on April 12, 2017.

The Bruins were down defensemen Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug as they got set to open a playoff series against the Ottawa Senators.

It has been three years since Charlie McAvoy made his NHL debut.

“That was incredible,” McAvoy said via Zoom Tuesday. “It was a dream come true, because that was my first NHL game, and that was my entire life. That was all I wanted to do was play in the NHL, and that was my chance.

“And to have it in that playoff atmosphere was incredible. The nerves, the excitement. All of it.”

Tuesday was McAvoy’s turn to field questions submitted by Bruins season ticket-holders and Bob Beers, the former Bruin defenseman who is now the radio analyst on the club’s broadcasts on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Not surprisingly, McAvoy, 22, listed last season’s run to the Stanley Cup Final as his favorite Bruins moment.

“Going on that playoff run, everything about it was just incredible,” he said. “The emotional highs that you have when you’re on that run, every single game feels like a battle.

“After every win, you hug each other a little tighter. You appreciate the moment a little more. I don’t think there’s anything better than winning a playoff series.

“There’s just something about it that’s kind of magical. We were able to go on that run and come together. I just hope we have a chance to do it again.”

Asked if he could play with anyone in hockey history, McAvoy chose Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.

“I think he is without a doubt the best defenseman in NHL history, a Bruins legend, and just an unbelievable guy,” McAvoy said. “I think having him on the left, and I’ll play the right. He can just go and rush the puck all day, and I’ll stay back for him. That would just be incredible to have been able to play with him.”

Of course, the guy he’s playing with now is pretty good too, and McAvoy didn’t hesitate to name Zdeno Chara when asked his favorite player to skate with.