NHL Network to air documentary on 1970 Bruins on May 10
The documentary, which will air at 8 p.m., debuts 50 years to the day after Bobby Orr and friends clinched the 1970 Stanley Cup.
The NHL Network will pay homage to perhaps the most beloved team in Boston sports history May 10 when it premieres the documentary “The 1970 Bruins: Big, Bad, & Bobby.”
During a roundtable interview, Orr, Gerry Cheevers, Phil Esposito, and Derek Sanderson discuss how this team earned a permanent place in the hearts and minds of New England sports fans.
“[We weren’t just close] on the ice, but off the ice, we would have family gatherings with our wives and our children, always kids in the dressing room and practice and so that was important for us,’’ says Orr during the conversation. “For us to be successful, we just felt we had to be like that. And we were having a blast, and we were winning games.”
Harry Sinden, the Bruins coach in 1970, and forward Ken Hodge are also among those interviewed in the documentary, which is narrated by the Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey.
