NHL Network to air documentary on 1970 Bruins on May 10

The NHL Network will pay homage to perhaps the most beloved team in Boston sports history May 10 when it premieres the documentary “The 1970 Bruins: Big, Bad, & Bobby.”

The documentary, which will air at 8 p.m., debuts 50 years to the day after Bobby Orr and friends clinched the 1970 Stanley Cup.

During a roundtable interview, Orr, Gerry Cheevers, Phil Esposito, and Derek Sanderson discuss how this team earned a permanent place in the hearts and minds of New England sports fans.